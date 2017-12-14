Peebles celebrates Hometown Christmas Health Department to begin random inspections of septic systems across Adam County Adams County Pound hosts Holiday Open House, Adoption Event Be-Deviled Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain G Leroy Disher William L Ivarson Jr Senior Profile: Braydan Gaffin Senior Profile: Ethan Pennywitt Senior Center spreading Christmas cheer Stout named Administrator of Monarch Meadows Richard Francis Frank B Young William Scaff Gregory A Silvia Jr Davis now the winningest coach in Lady Devils basketball history Clutch plays give Green Devils OT win Eighth grade Greyhounds go on the road, grab 55-41 conference win at Whiteoak Lady Indians can’t hang on, fall to Eastern Brown Indians open up with big Homecoming win Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener How to sell 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it
Adams County Pound hosts Holiday Open House, Adoption Event

Deputy Dog Warden Donnie Swayne, third from left, and Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell, far right, are among those pictured here at last weekend’s Open House at the Adams County Dog Pound.

 

Staff and volunteers work to improve pound’s image, raise public awareness – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Deputy Dog Warden Donnie Swayne and the staff of the Adams County Dog Pound and Kennel on Saturday, Dec. 9 welcomed over 40 guests to their first holiday Open House and Pet Adoption Event.
“Our goal is to draw the community to the dog pound so that they can see first hand the positive changes that we’re making, and of course to adopt some of our dogs,” said pound volunteer Alyse Lovejoy-Pettit.
Pettit’s enthusiasm for remaking the pound’s image is shared by Deputy Swayne, who is eager to demonstrate that the organization no longer warrants a frightful reputation. He says the county pound and kennel take a humane approach to caring for animals who are abandoned and lost.
“In the past, adoptions through the pound were non-existent,” he says. “Today, almost all of the strays and lost dogs currently picked up by the dog warden are adopted out.”
The shift from unwarranted euthanization to nearly 100 percent adoption represents a basic change in philosophy that has resulted in homeless and lost dogs being treated with love and respect by their pound handlers.
“We want everyone to know that we’re here,” says Pettit. “We pick up the most distressed dogs in the community, dogs that have been abandoned and are homeless, we bring them in, we feed them, we provide them shelter, and we meet their basic needs while we work to find them good homes.”
It is a huge undertaking for a staff of two, and is far more difficult without the help of those who give their time freely.
“In a way, volunteer work here is a calling,” says Pettit. “Our dogs are like children, they’re our most vulnerable living creatures and they need us, they need human beings to help them interact in this world. We need people who are willing to give their time, even if it’s just 30 minutes to socialize with our animals and help them learn to love and trust and have a place in our community.”
Pettit says the pound’s Facebook page, “The Kennel Club” provides an opportunity to people who are concerned about the plight of animals, and want to help.
“Just reposting our posts about animals that are available for adoption is a great help for people who want to help, but don’t have time to come in,” she says. “It’s important to get the word out so people know what animals we have available here.”
Commissioner Ty Pell was among the Open House visitors. He praised the staff’s efforts to improve the Pound’s image.
“They’re doing a great job here,” said Pell. “They’ve made a lot of improvements and they’re getting things where they need to be.”
Swayne and his staff operate the agency on funds raised through tag sales and adoption fees. While donations of dog food and cleaning supplies are appreciated, Swayne says their most immediate need is to build a roof over the outdoor kennel. “We need to get the outside kennel covered so that we can house more dogs,” he says.
The outdoor kennel cages sit on a concrete block next to the Pound and are currently covered only by tarps.
“We’re hoping for a carport type shelter with one side covered to block the wind and weather but still allow for air flow,” said Swayne. “The animals love it outside, but still you want to have them in a place where they’re protected from severe weather.”
Anyone interested in volunteering at the pound may pick up an application at the agency’s office on Willow Avenue in West Union, behind the County Engineer’s Office.

