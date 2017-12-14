Be-Deviled Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain G Leroy Disher William L Ivarson Jr Senior Profile: Braydan Gaffin Senior Profile: Ethan Pennywitt Senior Center spreading Christmas cheer Stout named Administrator of Monarch Meadows Richard Francis Frank B Young William Scaff Gregory A Silvia Jr Davis now the winningest coach in Lady Devils basketball history Clutch plays give Green Devils OT win Eighth grade Greyhounds go on the road, grab 55-41 conference win at Whiteoak Lady Indians can’t hang on, fall to Eastern Brown Indians open up with big Homecoming win Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener How to sell 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles
Sports

Be-Deviled

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
North Adams’ Grace McDowell (22) had a big night in last Thursday’s win over Lynchburg, hitting a trifecta of three-point shots and tallying 16 points in a 63-46 Lady Devils’ victory.

Lady Devils topple Lynchburg, next test was Eastern Brown on Monday – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

With the move up to the big school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference for the 2017-18 season, the obstacles in the path of Coach Rob Davis and the North Adams Lady Devils securing a seventh consecutive conference title became a lot more challenging. One of those obstacles came to Seaman last Thursday night as the Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs presented SHAC challenge number one to the Lady Devils.
The ladies from North Adams proved worthy of this first challenge as they used three players in double figures to handle the Lady Mustangs by a final score of 63-46. The schedule maker did no favors to the Lady Devils, as they had little time to savor this win, as they had to get ready for a Monday night match up with last year’s regional champion Eastern Lady Warriors. (Look for a full report on that game in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.)
As for the Lynchburg game, 8-0 runs in the first and third quarters were the impetus for the Lady Devils, as they got double figure scoring performances from Avery Harper, Grace McDowell, and Lakyn Hupp, on their way to the double-digit win.
“Our bench did a solid job for us tonight when we battled some foul trouble,” said Coach Davis in the post game. “It was just an all-around tremendous team effort for us. We took care of the basketball much better tonight, still missed some easy shots, but we’re not going to make them all.”
“We played well inside-out tonight and that allowed us to get some of the three-pointers that we hit. We didn’t force things and were patient on offense.”
The tone for the night was set early in Thursday’s North Adams “W”, with a three-pointer from McDowell opening the scoring. Lynchburg battled back to tie the game at 5, but the Lady Devils then reeled off eight straight, getting back to back threes from Madee Shipley and McDowell to go up 13-5. The Lady Mustangs answered with a 5-0 spurt of their own, but the first quarter closed with Hupp nailing a trey and a bucket inside by Harper that left the home team on top 18-10.
The first three minutes of the second stanza belonged totally to the Lady Mustangs as a Zoe Fittro three-pointer began a 7-0 run that pulled the visitors to within one, but that was as close as they could get the rest of the way. A three from the wing by McDowell halted the Lynchburg run and a basket by Hupp put the home side’s lead back at six points.
The Lady Mustangs have a weapon, though, and junior guard Peyton Scott, who recently reached the 1,000 point mark for her career, scored four straight and combined with a bucket by Fittro, sliced the North Adams lead to 26-23 by halftime.

Two of the best in the SHAC are pictured here as North Adams’ Lakyn Hupp, right, defends against Lynchburg’s Peyton Scott in last week’s 63-46 North Adams victory.

Any momentum that Lynchburg may have gotten at the end of the first half evaporated quickly as the second half began with an 8-0 Lady Devils run, with the home team scoring on their first four possessions of the third period. A later “basket and one” by Hupp off a nice Avery Harper assist made it 39-27 and Scott soon picked up her fourth foul and had to exit the game and while she was sitting, the Lady Devils ended the third quarter on a 9-2 run , fueled by a Brooklyn Stout three-pointer, and after three quarters, North Adams was firmly in control, leading 50-31.
Stout opened the fourth quarter with another three ball, matched by a Scott three-point play, but the Lady Devils maintained their advantage, getting a later 6-0 run on baskets by Taylor Hesler, McDowell, and Hupp. It was all over but the shouting at this point as the Lady Mustangs scored the game’s final five points but far too late, as the Lady Devils picked up a big early conference win by the final count of 63-46.
It was Avery Harper and Grace McDowell leading the way for North Adams with 16 points apiece, with Lakyn Hupp right behind at 15. It was a double double night for Harper as she also hauled down 13 rebounds. Brooklyn Stout and Madee Shipley added 6 each, both getting pair of three-point goals.
Peyton Scott continued her assault on the Lynchburg record books, leading the Lady Mustangs with 24 points (10-10 from the foul line), with Zoe Fittro adding 10.
“Scott is an amazing player at getting to the basket but I thought we did a nice job of making her work for all her points tonight,” said Coach Davis. “Her getting in foul trouble was a big part of our win too.”
As mentioned before, the Lady Devils, now 3-1 on the season, faced obstacle number two on Monday, Dec. 11 when they made the short trip down Rte. 32 to Brown County and a tough SHAC road match up with the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors. On Thursday, Dec. 14, North Adams will host Whiteoak in conference play.

Lynchburg
10 13 8 15 –46
North Adams
18 8 22 13 –61

Lynchburg (46): Blankenship 2 1-2 5, Fittro 3 2-3 10, Smith 0 0-2 0, Scott 7 10-10 24, Binkley 3 1-3 7, Team 15 14-20 46.
N.Adams (63): Hesler 1 0-2 2, Hupp 5 5-5 15, Stout 2 0-0 6, Shipley 2 0-0 6, McDowell 6 1-2 16, D. Harper 1 0-0 2, A. Harper 7 2-2 16, Team 24 8-11 63.
Three-Point Goals:
Lynchburg (2): Fittro 2
N. Adams (7): Stout 2, Shipley 2, McDowell 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved