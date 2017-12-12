Senior Profile: Ethan Pennywitt

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Ethan Pennywitt

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Lonnie and Michelle

Bilyeu, Larry Pennywitt

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Cross-Country,

Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Becoming family with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Saturday practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Breaking the school cross-country record and being the first in school history to qualify for state

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Eminem

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Prefontaine”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Friends, The Flash, Arrow

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Eating gluten

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

I can’t eat out

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Victor Bowman

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college, become a

Structural Engineer