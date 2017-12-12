Senior Profile: Ethan Pennywitt

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Ethan Pennywitt
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Lonnie and Michelle
Bilyeu, Larry Pennywitt
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Cross-Country,
Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Becoming family with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Saturday practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Breaking the school cross-country record and being the first in school history to qualify for state
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Eminem
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Prefontaine”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Friends, The Flash, Arrow
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Eating gluten
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
I can’t eat out
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Victor Bowman
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college, become a
Structural Engineer