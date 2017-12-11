William Scaff age 75 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Mr. Scaff was born April 16, 1942 the son of the late Eli and Amanda (McGinnis) Scaff in Scioto County, Ohio. William loved going to church and was an avid coon hunter. Survivors include his two brothers Robert Scaff of Medway, OH; Warren Scaff of Columbus, OH; Niece and guardian Dee Rosselot and J.D. of West Union, OH; Several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Thursday December 14, 2017 at Noon at the Duck Run Church with Curtis Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Rush Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM till the time of services at the church. Family and friends can sign William’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.