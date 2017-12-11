Richard “Petey” Francis age 53 years of Winchester, Ohio; passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the UK Medical Center. Petey was born on November 4, 1964 the son of Richard Francis Sr. and Anita (Siefert) Francis in West Union, Ohio. Survivors include his wife Patricia Francis of Winchester, Ohio; mother Anita Francis of Manchester, Ohio; father Richard Francis Sr. of Homosassa Springs, Florida; two sisters Patricia Blevins and Paul of Manchester, Ohio; Alicia Frost and Kelly of Rome, Ohio; two brothers David Francis and Penny of Maysville, Kentucky; Jason Francis and Shawna of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren Cory Hisey, Katinia Smith, Caydon Smith and great-grandchild Peyton Hisey. Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home following cremation. Family and friends can sign Petey’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.