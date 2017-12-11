Frank B Young William Scaff Gregory A Silvia Jr Davis now the winningest coach in Lady Devils basketball history Clutch plays give Green Devils OT win Eighth grade Greyhounds go on the road, grab 55-41 conference win at Whiteoak Lady Indians can’t hang on, fall to Eastern Brown Indians open up with big Homecoming win Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener How to sell 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals
Gregory Allen Silvia Jr. age 35 years of West Union, Ohio passed away suddenly on Friday, December 8, 2017. Greg was born on November 4, 1982 the son of Greg Silva and Tracy Lynn (Hedrick) Silvia in West Union, Ohio. Greg was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Norma Lee Hedrick and paternal grandfather Melvin Paul Silvia. Greg grew up in Port Charlotte FL falling in love with baseball in his younger years playing little league led to Greg playing four years of baseball on the varsity team at Port Charlotte High School. Greg received a scholarship to Shawnee State University where he played for two years. Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, music and was a very proud member of the Buckeye Nation. Greg was an active member of the Old Zion Mission Baptist Church, as well as being involved in the youth sports programs in West Union. While Greg’s life was cut short he will mostly be remembered for his great love for his wife, children, parents and extended family. Greg is survived by his wife Jessica (Bilyeu) Silvia of West Union, OH; mother Tracy Lynn Silvia and Roger Smith of Port Charlotte, FL; father Greg Silvia and Lynette Galloway of Piketon, OH; three children Mackenzie Lynn Silvia, Kylie Michelle Silvia, and Ethan Paul Parker Silvia; two sisters Kelsea Shawn Leasure and Will of Seaman, OH; Harley Quinn Silvia of West Union, OH; maternal grandfather Paul Hedrick of Port Charlotte, FL; paternal grandmother June Silvia of Blue Creek, OH; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many of friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home, with Jason Shiveley officiating. Burial will follow in the McKee Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Family and friends can sign Greg’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

