Gregory A Silvia Jr

Gregory Allen Silvia Jr. age 35 years of West Union, Ohio passed away suddenly on Friday, December 8, 2017. Greg was born on November 4, 1982 the son of Greg Silva and Tracy Lynn (Hedrick) Silvia in West Union, Ohio. Greg was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Norma Lee Hedrick and paternal grandfather Melvin Paul Silvia. Greg grew up in Port Charlotte FL falling in love with baseball in his younger years playing little league led to Greg playing four years of baseball on the varsity team at Port Charlotte High School. Greg received a scholarship to Shawnee State University where he played for two years. Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, music and was a very proud member of the Buckeye Nation. Greg was an active member of the Old Zion Mission Baptist Church, as well as being involved in the youth sports programs in West Union. While Greg’s life was cut short he will mostly be remembered for his great love for his wife, children, parents and extended family. Greg is survived by his wife Jessica (Bilyeu) Silvia of West Union, OH; mother Tracy Lynn Silvia and Roger Smith of Port Charlotte, FL; father Greg Silvia and Lynette Galloway of Piketon, OH; three children Mackenzie Lynn Silvia, Kylie Michelle Silvia, and Ethan Paul Parker Silvia; two sisters Kelsea Shawn Leasure and Will of Seaman, OH; Harley Quinn Silvia of West Union, OH; maternal grandfather Paul Hedrick of Port Charlotte, FL; paternal grandmother June Silvia of Blue Creek, OH; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many of friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home, with Jason Shiveley officiating. Burial will follow in the McKee Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Family and friends can sign Greg’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.