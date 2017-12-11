Frank B Young

Frank Bunnard Young age 86, passed peacefully at his home Sunday, December 10, 2017. He was born September 23, 1931 in Seaman, Ohio the son of the late Bunnard and Ada Young. Besides his parents Frank was preceded in death by sons David Young and Mark Young; and brothers R. Dale Young and Paul Young. Frank was a graduate of Seaman High School in 1949. After high school, Frank joined the United States Army. He served as an Honor Guard stationed in Fort Myers, Virginia. After his military service, Frank was employed by Standard Oil Company before becoming an Adam’s County Deputy Sheriff. Frank ended his time working by retiring after 30 years of serving as a Liquor Control Agent for the State of Ohio. Frank was a member of the American Legion in Seaman, Masonic Lodge, West Union United Methodist Church and an avid supporter of North Adams High School basketball and most recently the North Adams youth leagues with his younger grandchildren. Frank leaves behind a loving wife of 66 years, JoAnn (Smittle) Young of West Union, OH; He was a devoted father to his children Debbie (Walter) Gray of West Union, OH; Matthew (Emily) Young of Seaman, OH; sister Janet (Don) Myers of Fruitland Park, FL. Grandchildren Amy (Jed) White; Melissa (Dontè) Dunnagan; Jason (Laura) Young; Megan Young; Brady (Ashley) Gray; Jennifer Young; Asher, Ezra and Ezekiel Young; 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday December 14, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Brady Gray and Al Bolte officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the West Union United Methodist Church or to the Donor’s choice. Family and friends can sing Frank’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com