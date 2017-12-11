Richard Francis Frank B Young William Scaff Gregory A Silvia Jr Davis now the winningest coach in Lady Devils basketball history Clutch plays give Green Devils OT win Eighth grade Greyhounds go on the road, grab 55-41 conference win at Whiteoak Lady Indians can’t hang on, fall to Eastern Brown Indians open up with big Homecoming win Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener How to sell 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp
Frank Bunnard Young age 86, passed peacefully at his home Sunday, December 10, 2017. He was born September 23, 1931 in Seaman, Ohio the son of the late Bunnard and Ada Young. Besides his parents Frank was preceded in death by sons David Young and Mark Young; and brothers R. Dale Young and Paul Young. Frank was a graduate of Seaman High School in 1949. After high school, Frank joined the United States Army. He served as an Honor Guard stationed in Fort Myers, Virginia. After his military service, Frank was employed by Standard Oil Company before becoming an Adam’s County Deputy Sheriff. Frank ended his time working by retiring after 30 years of serving as a Liquor Control Agent for the State of Ohio. Frank was a member of the American Legion in Seaman, Masonic Lodge, West Union United Methodist Church and an avid supporter of North Adams High School basketball and most recently the North Adams youth leagues with his younger grandchildren. Frank leaves behind a loving wife of 66 years, JoAnn (Smittle) Young of West Union, OH; He was a devoted father to his children Debbie (Walter) Gray of West Union, OH; Matthew (Emily) Young of Seaman, OH; sister Janet (Don) Myers of Fruitland Park, FL. Grandchildren Amy (Jed) White; Melissa (Dontè) Dunnagan; Jason (Laura) Young; Megan Young; Brady (Ashley) Gray; Jennifer Young; Asher, Ezra and Ezekiel Young; 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday December 14, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Brady Gray and Al Bolte officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the West Union United Methodist Church or to the Donor’s choice. Family and friends can sing Frank’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

