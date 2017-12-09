PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction

Peebles Jr. Sr. High School has been recognized by the National BETA CLUB Society as a National School of Distinction. This award is presented to schools who increase BETA Club membership by 10% or more for the school year. BETA Clubs strive to honor students who show academic achievement, exemplary character, profound leadership and service to others. Pictured are members of the BETA Club holding the banner presented to the school. Front row, from left, Cherokee Runyon, Braden Arrasmith, Alisan Behr, Chelsey Williams, Brycelyn Short, Kierra Stone, Kaelin White, Jade Watson, Jasmine Francis, Rylee Hampton, Molly Stephens, and Whitney Bauman; Second row, from left, Matti Nichols, Alex Camp, Hope Brown, Taylor Cluxton, Anna McElwee, Brianna Tong, Kennedi Newman, Harlee Wilkinson, Madison Beekman, Brooklyn Cluxton, Carlie Cluxton, and Sarah Laxton; Third row, from left, Abby Faulkner, Tatum Arey, Christian Reed, Makenzie Wait, Kaylee Ferguson, Hope Kreml, Makayla Lightner, Makenna Malcom, Olivia Parrett, Kyndell Lloyd, and Michael Rader; Back row, from left, Weston Browning, Conner Browning, Hunter White, George Werner, McKinlee Ryan, Jerilyn Garrett, Jordan Syroney, Blake Smalley, Josie Myers, Kylie Sims, Jerilin Toller, Jacey Justice, Lilly Gray, and Ireland Akers. Absent from the photo were: Molly Bauman, Mara Clark, Emily French, Tessa Gaffin, Jessica Henderson, Emily Hudgel, Yuki Ireton, Baylee Justice, Jessica Newkirk, Hai Nguyen, Andrew Shannon, Breuanna Shoemaker, Kalub Smith, and Cade Williams. Science teacher Mary Dettwiller is the BETA Club sponsor