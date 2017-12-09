NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27
NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase

Written by Peoples Defender
North Adams Elementary Assistant Principal Kyle Brewer presented his school’s success at the recent PBIS Showcase held in Mansfield, Ohio on Nov. 30.

 

By Mark Carpenter – 

At the start of the 2016-17 school year, the staff at North Adams Elementary decided to fully implement the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) system. Throughout the school year, the NAES staff found ways through PBIS to actively encourage positive behavior within their building, which in turn, created a learning environment that promoted success in each grade level.
In May of 2017, a member of Region 14 came to NAES to conduct a Tiered Fidelity Inventory (TFI) and to examine our PBIS evidence we had in place. To reach the Bronze level, our building had to score a minimum score of a 70% on the TFI. North Adams Elementary scored a 93%.
At the 2017-18 PBIS Showcase, which was held in Mansfield, Ohio, on Nov. 30, NAES Assistant Principal Kyle Brewer shared with other districts across the state the great things that his staff is doing on a daily basis to encourage positive behavior and to receive the Bronze Award. Since the showcase, members of schools across the state have shown interest in conducting site visits to see what PBIS looks like within the halls of NAES.
Reaching the bronze level has positively influenced the NAES school environment. Daily and monthly attendance goals are being met and staff members are reiterating behavior expectations instead of stating rules and outcomes.
Being one of 108 schools across the state to receive a PBIS award is a tremendous accomplishment for the NAES school community. The persistent work that the entire staff, students, and parents/guardians display throughout the school year is paying off and certainly helping reach the ultimate goal at North Adams Elementary, which is “Creating Hope” for every student that enters the building.
North Adams Elementary was not the only local school to be honored at this year’s PBIS Showcase. Peebles Elementary, Peebles High School, and the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center were all in attendance and all also received Bronze Awards.

