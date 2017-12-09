PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony
MES wins Momentum Award for second year running

Third grade students at Manchester Elementary work with the Chromebooks. For the second consecutive year, the school was awarded the 2017 Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education.

 

Principal says school’s focus on positive behaviors contributes to rise in student growth – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Manchester Elementary School (MES) has received the 2017 Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE). It is the second time the school has received this recognition.
In an email to MES Principal Nick Roberts, the president of the State Board of Education, Tess Elshoff, called the school a “model of excellence.”
“This award symbolizes the State Board’s commendation for the strong academic support you, your staff, and your community have provided to students from every background and ability level,” she wrote. “We look forward to sharing information about your success with schools and communities throughout our state.”
This Momentum Award is granted to schools exceeding expectations in “student growth” for the year.
To qualify schools must earn straight “A’s” on all Value-Added Measures on the state report card in the area of student growth.
“Credit for this award goes to our dedicated staff of teachers and paraprofessionals who work with our students on a daily basis,” said Principal Roberts. “I emphasize ‘daily’ because it is the “everyday” work that counts – they have done a fantastic job making data-driven decisions, utilizing technology, and re-visiting objectives that weren’t mastered in time.”
To be eligible for the award, schools must also have at least two Value-Added subgroups of students – which includes students with disabilities, gifted students, and those in the lowest 20 percent in achievement.
While Value-Added Measures differ from state to state, in Ohio it is used as a tool to evaluate teacher performance based on improvements in student performance.
It is a difficult award to win because students must exceed a year’s growth to receive an “A” in the Value-Added component.
“Only 218 of 3,505 school buildings in Ohio received this recognition for 2017,” said Manchester Local School District (MLSD) Superintendent, Brian Rau, who expressed pride in the school’s staff for propelling MES to a spot in the top six percent of schools in the state.
“That shows me that our teachers are really committed and have dedicated themselves to teaching the standards – because our kids are learning,”
Principal Roberts says the school’s success springs from “a positive atmosphere and the staff’s common goal of maximizing student potential.
“We try to make ‘student growth’ our focal point, especially when we meet weekly in teacher-based teams,” he says. “The focus is always on students and what we, the adults, are doing to insure we reach each child.”
Roberts also credits the school’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support (PBIS) program for driving up “student growth” indicators.
“At MES we have a reward system that recognizes a student’s appropriate and acceptable behaviors,” he says. “We utilize ‘bark bucks’ as a reward and students may use them to purchase monetary and non-monetary items from a reward menu.”
The program is based on the idea that positive behavior promotes improvement in academic performance.
Roberts applauded the efforts of the staff, students, and families of MES.
“The public, as a whole, is a support system for our school, and I believe we have their support in achieving success with every student,” he said. “We see evidence of this through our attendance at Parent Teacher Conferences and Student of the Month Assemblies – winning this award is not only a reflection of the work being done at the school, it also shows that families are working to help their children perform better academically.”
“It’s remarkable that the school has won this award for two consecutive years,” said Superintendent Rau. “It’s an example of the great things that are happening at Manchester Elementary.”

