Indians open up with big Homecoming win Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener How to well 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson
Sports

Indians open up with big Homecoming win

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Peebles point guard Weston Browning looks for an open teammate as he is swarmed in the lane by Whiteoak defenders. Browning scored 12 points in the Indians’ 65-50 win last Friday night.

 

Peebles tops Whiteoak 65-50 in SHAC action – 

By Mark Carpenter – 
Photo by Roy Willman – 

It is unique to have your Homecoming Night in your season opener, but that is what took place last Friday evening in Peebles as the Indians played host to the Whiteoak Wildcats in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference action match up right out of the gate. It would be the home team breaking open a tight game in the final eight minutes to post a 65-50 win and send a big Homecoming crowd home happy.
Both teams came out like gangbusters on offense in the first quarter of Friday night’s tilt, with the Indians getting 15 combined points from seniors Bostin Robinson and Tanner Arey and the Wildcats getting three buckets from Michael Crowe and the eight minutes ending with Peebles on top 23-20.
The second stanza was not so hard on the scoreboard lights as the Cats won the eight minutes 13-11, leaving the Indians with a slim 34-33 halftime lead. Arey got hot from the outside in the third quarter, firing in a trio of three-point goals, but the Indians still couldn’t shake the pesky Wildcats and held just a 48-45 advantage heading into the final period.
In that final quarter, it was the Indian defense clamping down and holding Whiteoak to just five In the meantime, Arey racked up 10 points, with Robinson and Weston Browning adding two baskets each as the home team finally pulled away to post a hard-earned 65-50 Homecoming victory.
Arey led all scorers with 29 points, a total that included five three-point goals. Robinson and Browning each hit double figured, getting 16 and 12 points respectively. Whiteoak was led by 13 points from Stephen Ross and 12 from Michael Crowe.
The 1-0 Indians will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 8 in a contest they have had marked on their calendars since a bitter defeat last season. Peebles will travel to Lynchburg to face off with the Mustangs in a crucial early season SHAC match up. Tip off for the JV contest is set for 6 p.m.

Whiteoak
20 13 12 5 –50
Peebles
23 11 14 18 –65

Whiteoak (50): Yeager 3 0-0 6, Hamilton 3 0-0 7, Martin 1 0-0 2, Crowe 5 1-2 12, Ross 5 0-0 13, Carr 1 0-0 3, Rand 3 1-1 7, Team 21 2-3 50.
Peebles (65): C. Browning 1 0-0 2, Arey 10 4-4 29, Ball 1 0-0 2, Robinson 6 2-2 16, Hawes 1 0-0 2, Smalley 1 0-0 2, W. Browning 6 0-2 12, 26 6-8 65.
Three-Point Goals:
Whiteoak (6); Hamilton 1, Crowe 1, Ross 3, Carr 1
Peebles (7): Arey 5, Robinson 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved