Indians open up with big Homecoming win

Peebles tops Whiteoak 65-50 in SHAC action –

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Roy Willman –

It is unique to have your Homecoming Night in your season opener, but that is what took place last Friday evening in Peebles as the Indians played host to the Whiteoak Wildcats in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference action match up right out of the gate. It would be the home team breaking open a tight game in the final eight minutes to post a 65-50 win and send a big Homecoming crowd home happy.

Both teams came out like gangbusters on offense in the first quarter of Friday night’s tilt, with the Indians getting 15 combined points from seniors Bostin Robinson and Tanner Arey and the Wildcats getting three buckets from Michael Crowe and the eight minutes ending with Peebles on top 23-20.

The second stanza was not so hard on the scoreboard lights as the Cats won the eight minutes 13-11, leaving the Indians with a slim 34-33 halftime lead. Arey got hot from the outside in the third quarter, firing in a trio of three-point goals, but the Indians still couldn’t shake the pesky Wildcats and held just a 48-45 advantage heading into the final period.

In that final quarter, it was the Indian defense clamping down and holding Whiteoak to just five In the meantime, Arey racked up 10 points, with Robinson and Weston Browning adding two baskets each as the home team finally pulled away to post a hard-earned 65-50 Homecoming victory.

Arey led all scorers with 29 points, a total that included five three-point goals. Robinson and Browning each hit double figured, getting 16 and 12 points respectively. Whiteoak was led by 13 points from Stephen Ross and 12 from Michael Crowe.

The 1-0 Indians will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 8 in a contest they have had marked on their calendars since a bitter defeat last season. Peebles will travel to Lynchburg to face off with the Mustangs in a crucial early season SHAC match up. Tip off for the JV contest is set for 6 p.m.

Whiteoak

20 13 12 5 –50

Peebles

23 11 14 18 –65

Whiteoak (50): Yeager 3 0-0 6, Hamilton 3 0-0 7, Martin 1 0-0 2, Crowe 5 1-2 12, Ross 5 0-0 13, Carr 1 0-0 3, Rand 3 1-1 7, Team 21 2-3 50.

Peebles (65): C. Browning 1 0-0 2, Arey 10 4-4 29, Ball 1 0-0 2, Robinson 6 2-2 16, Hawes 1 0-0 2, Smalley 1 0-0 2, W. Browning 6 0-2 12, 26 6-8 65.

Three-Point Goals:

Whiteoak (6); Hamilton 1, Crowe 1, Ross 3, Carr 1

Peebles (7): Arey 5, Robinson 2