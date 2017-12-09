How to well 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson
Sports

How to well 94 losses

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

 

By Mark Carpenter – 

From April to October we often wonder if the Cincinnati Reds do anything right. On two days in early December, the Reds do everything right. If you are a Reds fan and have never attended Redsfest, you need to make it a priority next year. The Duke Energy Convention Center is transformed into a sea of red and for two days, everyone forgets that the team lost 94 games last season and just celebrates the game of baseball in Cincinnati.
The first time that you attend Redsfest can be really overwhelming. You have to be able to read a map and if you have a cell phone, and who doesn’t, you have to sign up for then figure out the schedule that the Reds will text to you. This year I had it mastered plus was able to get season ticket passes, so things went pretty smoothly and I collared a bunch of autographs.
When I was younger, I idolized many professional athletes, a different time and era for sure. I don’t feel that way now, but I have collected memorabilia for decades and that is one of my main purposes for attending Redsfest, but the event is actually geared towards kids, which is what it should be, though the autograph lines seem to be populated by adults. Let me add that they are adults that bring everything you can imagine to be signed-old stadium chairs, baseball cards, giant banners, photos, helmets, bats, posters, and many others that I can’t remember, but it looked like they were carrying a small U-Haul on their backs. I think for next year I am just going to knock out part of my man cave wall and take it along.
Redsfest can be an excellent tool for sharpening your decision making, because every hour when you get a text telling you which players are where, you have to quickly decide where you are going to go stand in line. And there is a lot of standing in line, hours of it. That is why it is imperative to take along a wife, girlfriend, or significant other who does not mind standing in line. That way you can split up and stand in different lines and not get on each other’s nerves all day. My wife was a “stand in line” trooper this year and all it cost me was a promised trip to Hobby Lobby. Not a bad trade-off for adding 17 new autographs to my collection.
One of the things I use Redsfest for is to get some of the photos that I have taken at Reds game signed for myself, and I got six more of those on Saturday. Scott Schebler loved the photo I had of him, wondering what he was doing diving back into first base. Ariel Hernandez and his girlfriend wanted me to tag them in my photos, which I have no clue how to do, and Michael Lorenzen thought it was neat that I had a picture of him hitting instead of pitching, and he remembered exactly who he was hitting against in the picture. (It was C.C. Sabathia which Lorenzen described as an “adventure.”) I was able to chat with Jeff Brantley (“The Cowboy”) for about 10 minutes and got some time to ask GM Dick Williams where the Reds stood on the newest Japanese superstar and what the plans will be for number one draft pick Hunter Greene. (He thinks he will start the season in Dayton if you want to go ahead and plan that trip.)
The four most sought after signatures were of course Joey Votto, then it was Scooter, Greene, and Tucker Barnhart, and the Reds make sure those signatures are pretty much reserved for just the kids, though those players appeared on stage a number of times. It’s not just the autographs-all of the departments in the Reds organization are represented and I am proud to say that the ticket sales area was designed by a girl who grew up in my house and she did a fantastic job according to all her superiors. My son was also volunteering for the Reds and ended up playing basketball with Greene on Saturday afternoon. My wife’s day was a success when she got a selfie with her favorite player, Eugenio Suarez, who she just calls “Suarez” because I don’t think she has any clue how to pronounce his first name.
All in all, it was a successful day for my whole crew and I am sure for many of the thousands who were in attendance. And I don’t think I heard one person mention those 94 losses. Hope springs eternal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved