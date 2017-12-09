Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener How to well 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler
Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener

Manchester’s Jamie Combs goes up with the left hand on this second half shot attempt in the Hounds’ 73-48 loss to Fairfield. Combs led Manchester with 11 points.

24-2 second half run propels visiting Lions to 73-48 win – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

The Manchester Greyhounds went into last Friday night’s season opener with a lot of unanswered questions. They came out of that opener with a lot of those same questions, still unanswered. After playing a competitive first half in their home opener with the Fairfield Lions, the Greyhound offense went stagnant and a flurry of mistakes led to a 24-2 run for the Lions which propelled the visitors to a runaway 73-48 Southern Hills Athletic Conference win.
One of the questions nagging Coach Joey Darnell’s Greyhound squad is how they would perform offensively and Friday night was a disappointing show as the home team managed just the 48 points and did a horrendous job of taking care of the basketball, and the Lions took full advantage, with a 43-25 second half explosion.
Though the final score might not indicate it, the game was tight through most of the first half. The Hounds went up 6-4 on a basket by Jamie Combs, but the Lions answered with six straight for a 10-6 advantage, but the first quarter ended with a two and a three from Combs and an 11-10 Manchester lead.
That lead switched hands as the second quarter began when Fairfield’s Tucker Ayres hit a three, matched on the next possession by Manchester’s Tanner Utterback. The Lions then ran off six straight again until another Utterback trey with 4:50 left in the first half pulled the home team back to within 19-17. Two free throws by the Hounds’ Jacob Calvert tied the score but the Lions closed out the first half on an 11-4 run, getting a little breathing room and taking a 30-23 lead to the halftime break.
A pair of Utterback free throws, a basket by Shaun Gould, and three-pointers from Combs and Gage Lucas kept the home faithful on their feet as their Hounds were still within striking distance, but then the proverbial roof caved in on the blue and white.
Whatever had been working up to that point stopped working as the Greyhounds turned the ball over numerous times, and the Lions were ready to pounce to the tune of a 24-2 run that extended into the fourth quarter. Northing went right for the Greyhounds as Fairfield’s Sam Buddelmeyer suddenly appeared from everywhere and racked up 17 second half points. Just two minutes into the final period and what had been a close game now saw the Hounds staring at an insurmountable 62- 35 deficit.
The Hounds finally broke up the run with buckets by Gould and Combs, but it was definitely too little, too late. The Lions’ were firmly in the driver’s seat and down the stretch they got a three-point play from Buddelmeyer and a bucket from Austin Setty to extend the margin to 73-43.
The Greyhounds did end the game on a high note, with a stick back basket by Jalen James and then a three-pointer at the final horn from Trent Dryden, making the final score 73-48 in favor of the Lions, who picked up the SHAC victory.
Buddelmeyer’s 23 led all scorers, and he was joined in double figures by teammate Ayres who tallied 19. Big man James Bentley added 13 to the winning cause.

n JV action from last Friday night, Manchester’s Brody Francis goes up for the left-handed layup as the JV Hounds knocked off Fairfield by a final score of 61-48.

Manchester only had one player hit double figures, Combs leading the team with 11. Gould and Utterback added 6 each, with Calvert pitching in 6.
The Hounds will have this week to put the bad taste of an ugly loss behind them as they will be back on the court on Friday, Dec. 8, hosting the Fayetteville Rockets in SHAC play.
In the JV contest, the Greyhounds fared much better, getting a 61-48 win over the Lions. Junior Dylan Colvin led the way for the JV Hounds, racking up a game-high 21 points, with Isaiah Redmon and Karl Ricketts getting 9 each, and Chase McDonald scoring 8.

Fairfield
10 20 26 17 –73
Manchester
11 12 12 13 –48

Fairfield (73): Gragg 3 1-2 7, Setty 2 0-0 4, Willey 2 0-0 5, Ayres 7 4-4 19, Beatty 1 0-0 2, Saunders 0 0-2 0, Bentley 6 1-2 13, Buddelmeyer 9 5-6 23, Team 30 11-16 73.
Manchester (48): Gould 4 0-1 8, Lucas 1 0-0 3, Pennywitt 0 2-2 2, Combs 5 2-2 11, Francis 0 2-2 2, Utterback 2 2-2 8, James 1 0-0 2, Dryden 1 0-0 3, Calvert 2 2-2 6, Team 16 10-11 48.
Three-Point Goals:
Fairfield (2): Willey 1, Ayres 1
Manchester (6): Lucas 1, Combs 2, Utterback 2, Dryden 1

