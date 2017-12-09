  • People's Defender
  • Eighth grade Greyhounds go on the road, grab 55-41 conference win at Whiteoak
Clutch plays give Green Devils OT win Eighth grade Greyhounds go on the road, grab 55-41 conference win at Whiteoak Lady Indians can’t hang on, fall to Eastern Brown Indians open up with big Homecoming win Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener How to well 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise
Sports

Eighth grade Greyhounds go on the road, grab 55-41 conference win at Whiteoak

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Though falling backwards to the floor, Manchester’s Isaiah Scott managed to get this shot to fall in the second quarter of Wednesday’s eighth grade boys game at Whiteoak. Scott led the Hounds with 20 points in their 55-41 victory.

Scott’s 20, Poole’s 17 leads Manchester to SHAC victory – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

Looking for their third consecutive win to open the 2017-18 season, Coach Greg Scott and his eighth grade Manchester Greyhounds traveled to Mowrystown on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to face off with the Whiteoak Wildcats in their second Southern Hills Athletic Conference outing of the year. After knocking off North Adams on Saturday, the eighth grade Hounds, who certainly have the ability to put up points, stayed perfect in SHAC play by downing the host Wildcats by a final count of 55-41.
In keeping their record perfect at 3-0, the Hounds got big offensive games from Isaiah Scott and Jackson Poole, who scored 20 and 17 points respectively, and a defensive effort that allowed them to break open a close game and pick up the double digit victory.
The game was played dead even through the first six-minute period after the Hounds raced to a 6-2 lead behind Scott and Poole. After the Cats rallied to tie the game, baskets again by Scott and Poole gave Manchester the 10-6 advantage, but the home team finished the quarter on a 6-2 run and the two teams were deadlocked at 12 apiece.
The Greyhounds took the lead for good early in the second period. Trailing 14-12, Manchester scored the game’s next eight, capped by a Luke Hayslip three-pointer and a 20-14 advantage. Whiteoak answered with a three of their own, but an old-fashioned three-point play by Scott on an acrobatic, falling down shot, a basket by Ryland Wikoff, and a Brayden Young free throw sent the visitors to the halftime break holding a 26-19 lead.
That lead increased to double digits on the first Manchester possession of the second half when Daulton McDonald drilled a three-pointer to make it 29-19. After a Whiteoak basket, the Hounds reeled off 11 straight to firmly grab control of the game. Two baskets by Poole, one by McDonald, and another “basket and one” by Scott made it 40-21.
The Wildcats managed to score 8 of the game’s next 12 points, but a basket with five seconds left in the third quarter by Kaleb Wortman kept the Manchester lead comfortable at 46-29 heading into the final six minutes.
In that final six minutes, the Hounds had no trouble hanging on to their big lead and Coach Scott was able to substitute liberally. Another trey by McDonald with 3:25 to play made it 53-34 and fittingly, the final Manchester points of the game came on a basket by Scott with 2:33 to go as the Hounds made it three in a row to start the season, downing the Wildcats 55-41.

Manchester’s Ryland Wikoff looks for an open teammate in first half action from the Dec. 6 game in Whiteoak. Wikoff and the eighth grade Greyhounds picked up a conference victory on the road, downing the host Wildcats 55-41.

Scott and Poole had the aforementioned big offensive nights, combining for 37 points, while Daulton McDonald adding 8 on the strength of a pair of three-point goals.
The Greyhounds had little time to rest on their laurels as they were back in action on Thursday night and back on the road, traveling to Ripley for another SHAC battle. They will be back on their home court on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 9 and again in conference play, hosting the Lynchburg Clay Mustangs.
Manchester
12 14 20 9 – 55
Whiteoak
12 7 10 12 –41

Manchester (55): Scott 20, Poole 17, McDonald 8, Hayslip 3, Wortman 2, Wikoff 2, Young 3
Three-Point Goals (3): McDonald 2, Hayslip 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved