Davis now the winningest coach in Lady Devils basketball history

Written by Peoples Defender
North Adams varsity girls coach Rob Davis is now the all-time winningest girls’ coach in school history. Davis is pictured here after win number 237 with his three daughters, Cassie, Jacee, and Laynee.

Win over Ripley catapults Davis past Jack Marshall on all-time wins list at NAHS – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

Now in his 18th season as the head coach of the North Adams Lady Devils varsity girls basketball squad, Rob Davis has become a coaching legend in the county, accumulating numerous league and sectional titles and continually putting a winning product on the hardwood.
Known for his dapper appearance and sometimes animated sideline demeanor, Davis is now the winningest coach in Lady Devils history. With his team’s 67-36 victory over Ripley on Nov. 30, Coach Davis picked up win number 237, surpassing the former mark of 236, held by Jack Marshall. Davis’s overall record at North Adams now stands at 238-133 after his Lady Devils picked up another win over Southeastern Ross on Dec. 2.
“The record just shows that I have been around a really long time,” joked Coach Davis. “But seriously, I have had so many good players and kids and great assistant coaches, plus so much support from my family.”
For Davis, coaching has been a family affair, as his wife Jo is a “do-it-all” mother to all the girls, while he coached two of his daughters, Laynee and Cassie. You can now find Laynee on the bench besides her Dad as a North Adams assistant coach. Lurking in the wings is Davis’s youngest daughter, Jacee, a second grader, who could very well someday put on the North Adams uniform.
For Davis, one of the absolute nice guys in the business, win number 250 should come later this season, and then the quest for number 300 will begin in earnest as his Lady Devils continue to be one of the most respected programs in southeast Ohio.

