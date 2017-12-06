Clarys Holliday, born in West Union, Ohio, spent most of her life in Rocky River, Ohio. She moved to Portland, Oregon in 2008 to live with her daughter Susan Moen.

Clarys is survived by daughters Cathy Pasterczyk and Susan P. Moen, and son James Pasterczyk, grandaughters Grace Moen and Celeste Moen. She was married to Arthur Pasterczyk, M.D., deceased. She leaves sisters Dorothy Young and Joyce Shivener and brother Ron Holliday and wife, Vicki and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves many friends.

If someone chooses to donate a monetary gift in memory of Clarys, the gift should go to the Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio and Rocky River Public Library, Rocky River, Ohio.