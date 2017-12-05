Senior Profile: Adison Wright

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Adison Wright
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Joseph and Anyssa Wright
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball,
Track, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Team camps and team bonding
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
400 meter repeats
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Participating in a preseason meet at the National Trail Raceway
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Can’t pick just one
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Anywhere and everywhere
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Elf”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office, Modern Family
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
The U.S. Presidents
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Senorita Cruz
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college, major in Business with a minor in Spanish