Senior Profile: Adison Wright

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Adison Wright

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Joseph and Anyssa Wright

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball,

Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Team camps and team bonding

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

400 meter repeats

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Participating in a preseason meet at the National Trail Raceway

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Can’t pick just one

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Anywhere and everywhere

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Elf”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office, Modern Family

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

The U.S. Presidents

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Senorita Cruz

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college, major in Business with a minor in Spanish