Senior Profiles, Sports

Senior Profile: Adison Wright

About

Written by Peoples Defender

 

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Adison Wright

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Joseph and Anyssa Wright

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball,
Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Team camps and team bonding

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
400 meter repeats

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Participating in a preseason meet at the National Trail Raceway

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Can’t pick just one

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Anywhere and everywhere

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Elf”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office, Modern Family

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
The U.S. Presidents

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Senorita Cruz

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college, major in Business with a minor in Spanish

