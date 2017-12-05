Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call
Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance

Written by Peoples Defender
There are still many questions surrounding the disappearance of 77-year old Bernice Hayslip, after alleged human remains were found recently in Pike County.

Authorities still await identification of remains found in Pike County – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Law enforcement officers searching for a missing elderly woman last week discovered alleged human remains on a rural property in the western part of Pike county.
Bernice Hayslip, age 77, of Adams County disappeared in August of 2016. Authorities say no one has reported her missing since that time, but both her retirement and Social Security pension checks have been cashed on a regular basis.
A tip from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office led Pike County officials to two locations where cadaver dogs discovered the remains in a burn pile. Thus far, the remains have not been positively identified as either human or animal.
Deputy William Stanberry, Investigator with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, said the county coroner had ordered anthropologist to come in and sift through the burn pile where the remains were found.
On Tuesday night, Nov. 28, deputies arrested Hayslip’s daughter, Tracy Sowards, 44, for credit card theft, saying she had allegedly been using Hayslip’s credit card.
Also arrested was Branden L. Friend, age 26, of Peebles. He is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the alleged human remains discovered by detectives. Friend is being held on a $40,000 bond. Investigators say that Sowards and Friend are the only “persons of interest” in Hayslip’s disappearance.
A nearby neighbor said he doubted that the remains in the burn pit are Hayslip’s.
“I do know there have been some animals that died and stuff hit in the road that were thrown into that burn pile,” he told Channel 4 news in Columbus.
It will be up to the anthropologists and DNA experts to determine whether the remains are animal or human, and if they can be identified as Hayslip’s.
According to investigators on the case, Hayslip underwent a heart procedure last summer and was released into the care of her daughter.
Last month during a traffic stop in Highland County, authorities received a tip that Hayslip may have been murdered.
Deputy Stansberry began investigating, and even though he found no trace of Hayslip, he did find activity on her credit card, pension and social security payments.
Court documents indicate that Hayslip’s credit card was used at a Waverly Wal Mart in July 2017 by her daughter.
Sowards was arraigned Wednesday on a felony charge of misuse of a credit card, but Pike County prosecutors say more charges could be forthcoming.
Sowards is being held on $20,000 bond.

