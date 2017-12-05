Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award

Peebles Jr. Sr. High School has been recognized by the Ohio Department of Education for their success with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program.

PBIS involves teaching students expected behaviors in a consistent and positive way, modeling and acknowledging those behaviors, and helping all students to meet expectations and be successful. PBIS has been shown to improve student achievement, student behavior, and school climate.

During the 2016 – 2017 school year, Peebles Jr./Sr. High School, under the direction of Assistant Principal Eric Hambrick and his PBIS team, applied and earned recognition at the Bronze Level. Because of the determination and hard work of the PBIS team and students, the school was awarded the Bronze Medal.

Teachers provided lessons on proper behavior, signs were put up in the school to provide correct student actions, and teachers provided scratch off tribe tickets to students making the right decisions during the school day.

Peebles Jr./Sr. High School is one of 86 award winning schools in Ohio to be recognized at this level of distinction. This year’s PBIS team is currently working on the PBIS program to obtain the Silver Medal.

Peebles Jr./Sr. High School was honored at the 2017 Ohio PBIS Showcase in Mansfield, Ohio on Nov. 30.