Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons
News

Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Pictured are staff members of the Peebles Jr./Sr. High School PBIS team and students who are celebrating the school’s Bronze Medal Award. Front row , from left, Carrigan Smith, Peyton Gordley, Brianna Dunigan, Anny Mae Cluxton, Tori Whitley and McKenzie Hamilton; Middle row, from left, Tori Lloyd, Talia Arey, Health teacher Rachel Herman, Counselor Beth Huntley, and English teacher Shana Grooms; Back row, from left, Assistant Principal Eric Hambrick, Social Studies teacher Brigitte Daniels, Librarian Penny Tolle, Math teacher Linda Zinser, Art teacher Beth McElwee, and SRO Mark Brewer.

 

Peebles Jr. Sr. High School has been recognized by the Ohio Department of Education for their success with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program.
PBIS involves teaching students expected behaviors in a consistent and positive way, modeling and acknowledging those behaviors, and helping all students to meet expectations and be successful. PBIS has been shown to improve student achievement, student behavior, and school climate.
During the 2016 – 2017 school year, Peebles Jr./Sr. High School, under the direction of Assistant Principal Eric Hambrick and his PBIS team, applied and earned recognition at the Bronze Level. Because of the determination and hard work of the PBIS team and students, the school was awarded the Bronze Medal.
Teachers provided lessons on proper behavior, signs were put up in the school to provide correct student actions, and teachers provided scratch off tribe tickets to students making the right decisions during the school day.
Peebles Jr./Sr. High School is one of 86 award winning schools in Ohio to be recognized at this level of distinction. This year’s PBIS team is currently working on the PBIS program to obtain the Silver Medal.
Peebles Jr./Sr. High School was honored at the 2017 Ohio PBIS Showcase in Mansfield, Ohio on Nov. 30.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved