North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction

National Beta is proud to announce North Adams High School as a 2017-2018 National School of Distinction. This award is an honor for Beta Chapters striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show a10% or more increase in membership for the current school year.

According to club sponsor, Mrs. Kelly Boerger, “Being named a National Beta School of Distinction was a goal I had set at the beginning the school year. While we were named a School of Distinction in both 2015-2016 and 2014-2015, we missed the mark last year as our new member enrollment numbers were not as high as previous years. This year we allowed freshmen to join the club and this helped push our numbers higher. We proudly inducted 61 new members into our club this afternoon.”

Award recipients received a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment. In addition, National Beta School of Distinction recipients will be publicized at the 2018 National Beta Convention in Savannah, GA this June.

“This prestigious honor is a true indication of North Adams High School’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development and commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements.” said National Beta’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Bright.

National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills.

NAHS held its latest candlelight induction ceremony for the newest members of the Beta Club on Nov. 21.

The newest inductees include: McKenzie Bailey, Cortney Brown, Marah Call, Alaina Eiterman, Dalton Gardner, Delaney Harper, Alexa Horsley, Macey Jarvis, Noah Lung, Alyssa Mays, John McIlwain, Bethany Merritt, Isaac Newman, Breanna Piatt, Wyatt Roades, Wylie Shipley, Elijah Siders, William Taylor, McKenzie Tolle, Savannah Waters, Cameron Young,

Rachel Bolen, Colby Bunn, Sydney Collett, Brandon Figgins, Preston Grooms, Jayden Hesler, Ashley Hubbard, Collin Johnson, Sara Marsden-Thomas, Trenton McCann, Cade Meade, Julie Morre, Zach Osborne, Ty Raines, Alyson Rogers, Kaitlyn Shreffler, Bonnie Simpkins, Ethan Thompaon, Seth Vogel, Evan Whalen, Isaac Young,

Andrew Brand, Karissa Buttelwerth, Jessie Crawford, Jessica Frederick, Uriah Hall, Whitney Hill, Jansen Hupp, Braylie Jones, Mariah Mason, Austin McCormick, Seth Meade, Aden Newman, Tory Pence, Madison Richey, Tanner Shipley, Carolyn Shupert, Mary Sonner, Brooklyn Tolle, Cole Wagner, and Anthony Wylie.