Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons
News

North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Pictured above are the newest inductees into the North Adams High School Beta Club taking their pledge in ceremonies held on Nov. 21.

 

National Beta is proud to announce North Adams High School as a 2017-2018 National School of Distinction. This award is an honor for Beta Chapters striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show a10% or more increase in membership for the current school year.
According to club sponsor, Mrs. Kelly Boerger, “Being named a National Beta School of Distinction was a goal I had set at the beginning the school year. While we were named a School of Distinction in both 2015-2016 and 2014-2015, we missed the mark last year as our new member enrollment numbers were not as high as previous years. This year we allowed freshmen to join the club and this helped push our numbers higher. We proudly inducted 61 new members into our club this afternoon.”
Award recipients received a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment. In addition, National Beta School of Distinction recipients will be publicized at the 2018 National Beta Convention in Savannah, GA this June.
“This prestigious honor is a true indication of North Adams High School’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development and commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements.” said National Beta’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Bright.
National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills.
NAHS held its latest candlelight induction ceremony for the newest members of the Beta Club on Nov. 21.
The newest inductees include: McKenzie Bailey, Cortney Brown, Marah Call, Alaina Eiterman, Dalton Gardner, Delaney Harper, Alexa Horsley, Macey Jarvis, Noah Lung, Alyssa Mays, John McIlwain, Bethany Merritt, Isaac Newman, Breanna Piatt, Wyatt Roades, Wylie Shipley, Elijah Siders, William Taylor, McKenzie Tolle, Savannah Waters, Cameron Young,
Rachel Bolen, Colby Bunn, Sydney Collett, Brandon Figgins, Preston Grooms, Jayden Hesler, Ashley Hubbard, Collin Johnson, Sara Marsden-Thomas, Trenton McCann, Cade Meade, Julie Morre, Zach Osborne, Ty Raines, Alyson Rogers, Kaitlyn Shreffler, Bonnie Simpkins, Ethan Thompaon, Seth Vogel, Evan Whalen, Isaac Young,
Andrew Brand, Karissa Buttelwerth, Jessie Crawford, Jessica Frederick, Uriah Hall, Whitney Hill, Jansen Hupp, Braylie Jones, Mariah Mason, Austin McCormick, Seth Meade, Aden Newman, Tory Pence, Madison Richey, Tanner Shipley, Carolyn Shupert, Mary Sonner, Brooklyn Tolle, Cole Wagner, and Anthony Wylie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved