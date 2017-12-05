Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms
Leaving a written legacy

By Denae Jones – 

We take lots of pictures, but we rarely print them anymore. We don’t really need to. Most of the ways we share them with family and friends these days is by sending the photo on a text or posting it to Facebook or other social media. And there are dozens of websites and the Cloud that will store digital copies for us, so we don’t have albums full of prints taking up space in the house. That is so handy, except for one thing. All of mine are password protected. Are yours? What if something happened to us? Would our family know how to access our photos, or would the digital copies be lost?
We send texts and emails all the time, but we rarely put anything down in our own handwriting. In fact, writing an actual letter with pen and paper and putting it in an envelope to stick in the mail is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Even traditional Christmas cards and birthday cards are being replaced by e-cards.
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about preserving family legacy, and I think one of the most important ways to do this is by putting things in writing. A few years after my husband’s parents were married, they built a beautiful A-frame log home together in New Richmond. They told us stories of the whole process, but we have forgotten a lot of them over time. They’ve both been gone for a year or so, so now we have their photo albums. One of them is full of their house project from start to finish. Jean, his mother, kept meticulous notes about every step, and wrote next to every picture. Also inserted in the album were typed pages that told the back story. My favorite parts are when she would write about how they were getting on each other’s nerves half way through, and her funny comments about Howard. Or how proud she was of their accomplishments. Or how the boys, still very young, would do what they could to help with the house in between fishing and playing in the yard. That piece of their family story is preserved, and we spent a long time looking through those albums.
One of the best Christmas gifts I think I’ve ever put together was with the help of my grandmother. We looked through all of the family photo albums of when she was a little girl growing up during the depression. We picked our favorites and I made several copies of each. I carefully and chronologically put them into three albums. Next to each photo was journaling space, and my grandmother wrote down names of who was in each picture, and her memories of each one. I gave an album to each of my sisters and kept one for myself. I am so glad I did that! I don’t remember most of the stories she told me that day, but I cherish each one as they come back to mind when I read what she put down. She was always proud of her neat penmanship, so I love that it’s in her handwriting. Unlike old videos that have been transferred to VHS tapes, this album won’t become obsolete as technology advances. It will always be here for our family to share.
Makes we wonder. What are the really special family stories that we want to be part of our legacy? How will we preserve them? I think I’m going to work on combining the old school ideas with modern day technology. I want to use websites like Snapfish and Shutterfly to create hardback family picture books so my family will always have them. I can choose my favorite digital prints, arrange them however I want on the page, and type next to each one to tell our family story. The book takes up much less space than a bulky photo album, is in full color, and multiple copies can be ordered with the click of a button. And there are always really good promotion codes available to buy one and get one free. I’ll do one book for each year, with all of our favorite memories written down. If one of the kids ever want a copy for themselves, they can easily get one.
Pictures do tell a thousand words, but your story behind the picture tells the important ones. How did grandma and grandpa meet? What’s their love story? What about the uncle who fought in the war? Or how your brother broke his leg. Or that funny story on that one vacation. Or the story of overcoming trials and tribulations, by that one relative who broke the cycle of a really bad family background. These are the things that tell your family history for the generations to come, and will be lost if nobody tells their story. I hope you’ll consider taking time to be your family’s historian.
