Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity

Lady Indians triumphant in road opener –

By Mark Carpenter –

A first half three-point shooting exhibition by senior Baylee Justice and 21 points in the varsity debut of freshman Jacey Justice helped to propel the Peebles Lady Indians to a win in their season opener on the road, as they downed the host Felicity Lady Cardinals by a final score of 52-39 in a game played on Nov. 27

It was the senior Justice who lit up the nets in the first half, firing in five three-pointers as the Lady Indians rolled to a comfortable 28-2 halftime lead. The Peebles defense also turned in a solid first half. Holding the Lady Cards to just three points in the second period.

The visiting Lady Indians continued to build their lead in the third stanza, behind a seven-point offensive effort from Christian Reed and led 44-21 after three. The Lady Cards found a groove in the final eight minutes, racking up 18 points, but the Peebles squad held on, getting all eight of their fourth quarter points from the freshman Justice and hanging on for the 13-point victory.

The younger Justice began her high school career in a big way, leading all scorers with 21 points, hitting nine field goals and 2 of 4 from the foul line. Baylee Justice scored 15, all coming on her five first half treys.

Felicity was led by 13 points from Madison Baird and 9 from Kylie Sponcil.

The 1-0 Lady Indians were scheduled to host Whiteoak in their Southern Hills Athletic Conference opener on Thursday, Nov. 30, but that game was rescheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 2. A big SHAC test comes on Monday, Dec. 4 for the Peebles squad as the host the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors.

Peebles

9 19 16 8 –52

Felicity

9 3 9 18 –39

Peebles (52): J. Justice 9 2-4 21, Ryan 2 0-4 4, Reed 3 1-1 7, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Toller 1 0-1 2, B. Justice 5 0-0 15, Team 21 4-12 52.

Felicity (39): Lowe 0 2-2 2, Baird 5 0-0 13, Sandker 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-3 2, Young 2 2-2 7, Sponcil 3 1-3 9, Botkin 1 0-2 2, Bradburg 1 0-0 2, Team 14 5-12 39.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (6): J. Justice 1, B. Justice 5

Felicity (6): Baird 3, Young 1, Sponcil 2