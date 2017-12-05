Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month
Sports

Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Manchester freshman center Sydnie Cox (5) had 14 points and 11 rebounds in her high school varsity debut, a 51-22 win over Adena for the Lady Hounds

Kennedy, Cox pace Manchester to 51-22 win over visiting Adena – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

The first test of the youth of the Manchester Lady Greyhounds varsity basketball squad came on Monday, Nov. 27 as Coach Vohn Hoop and his troops opened their 2017-18 campaign by hosting the Adena Lady Warriors. It turned out to be a good match up for the Lady Hounds and a very good high school debut for their heralded freshman class as the Manchester girls got big nights from Brooke Kennedy and Sydnie Cox on their way to a 51-22 triumph.
Kennedy and Cox, both freshman, led the way for the Lady Hounds, both achieving double-doubles in points and rebounds in their high school debuts. Add that in with a solid Vohn Hoop zone defense and it all added up to the big margin of victory for the home team.
“I jokingly told the kids that if you don’t win the first one, you can’t win them all, though I’m guessing we won’t win them all” said Coach Hoop. “Adena was a team that we felt like we could handle and with some tough games coming up we need to get off to a good start tonight. Our freshmen tonight were what we thought they would be and they will just continue to get better. We were a little sloppy, missed a lot of easy shots, but they have to just get used to the speed and physicality of the high school game.”
“We still have to be more patient on offense and understand our roles on that side of the court.”
There was never any doubt as to the outcome of Monday night’s contest as the Lady Hounds raced to a quick 7-0 lead behind Kennedy and Cox and a nice offensive rebound and score by Darrington White. Two free throws by Karigan Turner put the home team up 10-4 after one quarter of action.
Manchester blew the game wide open in the second quarter, as they went on an 8-0 run that actually spanned nearly six minutes, six minutes in which they held Adena scoreless. A three-pointer by Emily Sweeney began the period, followed by a basket by Kennedy, a White free throw, and a Kennedy stick back that made it 18-4.
After Adena finally scored with 2:27 left in the quarter, the Lady Hounds got a bucket from C.J. Hobbs and two White free throws to take a 22-10 advantage to the halftime break.
In the third quarter, two Kennedy free throws and a bucket by Cox kept the lead at 26-12, and back to back Kennedy buckets later were part of a 5-0 run that ended the third with Manchester in front 31-14.
The fourth quarter began with a 6-0 Manchester run, two baskets by Cox and one by Kennedy. After a basket by Adena’s Hannah Stark, the Lady Hounds ran off six more in a row with a bucket inside from Cox and scores from Turner and Josie Campbell. That made it 43016 and the Lady Hounds were controlling the proverbial driver’s seat.
Adena got the next four points, but again the home side responded with an 8-0 spurt that included a Campbell jumper off the baseline and two baskets by McKenzie Smith. Two free throws by the Lady Warriors ended the night’s point production and when the final horn sounded, the Lady Hounds left the court with win number on under their belts, handing Adena the 51-22 defeat.
“It was important for these girls to get the win tonight,” said Hoop. “We only won two last year so we are off to a rip-roaring start.”

Manchester freshman Karigan Turner grabs a loose ball during action from last Monday night’s varsity girls game, won by the Lady Hounds by a final score of 51-22.

Brooke Kennedy began her high school career with a bang, leading her team with 15 points while also grabbing 15 rebounds, while fellow freshman Sydnie Cox notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards. Karigan Turner added 6 for the winners, with McKenzie Smith and Josie Campbell getting 4 each.
Hannah Stark led Adena with 14 points.
The road got a whole lot tougher for the Lady Hounds with their next outing, a Thursday, Nov. 30 home match up with the Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs, in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference opener for both teams, On Saturday, Dec, 2, Manchester will be out of conference again, hosting the Augusta Lady Panthers.

Adena
4 6 4 8 –22
Manchester
10 12 9 20 –51

Adena (22): Stark 7 0-3 14, Johnson 0 2-4 2, French 1 0-0 2, Putnam 0 2-2 2, Redden 1 0-0 2, Team 8 6-11 22.
Manchester (51): Turner 1 4-5 6, White 1 1-2 3, Cox 6 2-5 14, Smith 2 0-0 4, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kennedy 6 3-5 15, Sweeney 1 0-0 3, Hobbs 1 0-0 2, Team 20 10-17 51.
Three-Point Goals:
Manchester (1): Sweeney 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved