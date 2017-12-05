Edward Lykins Jr

Edward “Sonny” Lykins, Jr., 75 years, of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at his residence. Sonny was born in Peebles, Ohio, on September 22, 1943, the son of the late Edward Lykins, Sr., and Audrey McFarland Lykins. A small business owner for thirty years, Sonny operated Lykin’s Welding, where his work as a welder, fabricator and machinist supported businesses in Adams County and beyond. He attended the Peebles Church of Christ and was also a founding member of the Christian Missionary Fellowship. In addition to his parents. Sonny was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Copas, and a grandson, Silas Gould. He is survived by his wife, Connie Ward Lykins, whom he married on August 5, 1966; and two daughters, Elizabeth (Ummad) Aslam, of Columbus, Ohio, and Rebecca (Garth) Gould, of Sydney, Australia. Sonny is also survived by a sister, Sondra (Norman) Leibreich, of Hillsboro. Sonny will be mourned by his grandchildren, Luke and Finn. Funeral services have been scheduled for Friday, December 8, 2017, at 11:00 AM, at the Peebles Church of Christ. The ceremony will be officiated by Bill Christman. Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 5:00 until 8:00 Thursday evening, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Christian Missionary Fellowship, attn. Steve Johnson, 627 Paint Road, Winchester, Ohio 45697. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com