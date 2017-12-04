Sharon D Brumley

Sharon Dee Brumley, 73, of Manchester, passed away Dec. 2, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, W. Va. She was born on Dec. 4, 1943 in Maysville, Ky., the daughter of the late Russell McCreary and Jessie (Bradford) Wilmoth.

Sharon was a very hard worker up until the day she passed. She was a home health aide for Best Choice Home Care. Sharon attended the Nazarene Church. She had a great love and admiration for all animals and she spent a lot of her free time caring for them. Sharon also had a strong sense of family tradition and loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved playing the lottery and scratch-offs.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Derek Alexander Keysor; and her siblings, Peggy Rigdon, Terry Swayne, and Jerry Wilmoth. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry W. Brumley “Toddy”; her children, Darla (David) McFarland of Manchester and David Brumley of Manchester; her grandchildren, Christy (Bill) Keaney, Brian Christopher Keysor, Randi Elizabeth McFarland, Isabelle Sienna Brumley, and Abigail Grace McFarland; her great-grandchildren, Charli Mae Keaney and Collins Alexandria Keaney; her siblings, Sam Bradford, Jenny Carte, and Judy Dunkin; and many other family members and friends.

A funeral service for Sharon will be held at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at noon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 6- 8 p.m. at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will take place at the Manchester Cemetery. Rev. Tony Watson will be officiating the service.

Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to the Humane Society of Adams County.