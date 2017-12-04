NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet
Leland Paul Sautter age 94 of Seaman, OH passed away Monday December 4, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born November 8, 1923 in Adams County, OH the son of the late Jacob and Esta (Bissinger) Sautter. He retired from General Motors and was a WWII Navy veteran. He was also a member of the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union and the Winchester American Legion. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by son Eldon Sautter. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Betty Sautter of Seaman, 2 daughters; Linda (Larry) Puckett of Winchester, Angela (Doug) Holbrook of Seaman, 5 grandchildren; Shelley (Kevin) Kendall of Winchester, Nicole (Barry) Lung of Winchester, Rebecca (Brian) Chandler of Winchester, Eli (Sheri) Sautter of Burlington, KY, Alaina (Joshua) McKinney of Mifflintown, PA and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 8, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Friends and Families may sign Leland’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

