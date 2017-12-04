Leland P Sautter

Leland Paul Sautter age 94 of Seaman, OH passed away Monday December 4, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born November 8, 1923 in Adams County, OH the son of the late Jacob and Esta (Bissinger) Sautter. He retired from General Motors and was a WWII Navy veteran. He was also a member of the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union and the Winchester American Legion. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by son Eldon Sautter. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Betty Sautter of Seaman, 2 daughters; Linda (Larry) Puckett of Winchester, Angela (Doug) Holbrook of Seaman, 5 grandchildren; Shelley (Kevin) Kendall of Winchester, Nicole (Barry) Lung of Winchester, Rebecca (Brian) Chandler of Winchester, Eli (Sheri) Sautter of Burlington, KY, Alaina (Joshua) McKinney of Mifflintown, PA and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 8, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Friends and Families may sign Leland’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com