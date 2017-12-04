Kelly B. Anderson, 55 years, of Seaman, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at his residence. Kelly was born in Adams County, Ohio, on June 6, 1962, the son of JB and Helen Saunders Anderson. Kelly was a self-employed plumber. He also served on the Seaman Fair Board, as well as being an active member of The Barn Raceway family. Kelly is survived by his wife, Sally Doorneweerd Anderson, whom he married on December 24, 1991; his parents, JB and Helen Anderson, of Seaman; and his son and daughter-in-law, Jeremiah and Breah Anderson, of Seaman. Kelly is also survived by a brother, Larry Anderson, of Seaman. Kelly will be mourned by his two grandchildren, Carson and Aubrea. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman. The ceremony will be officiated by Ken Johnson and Wayne Edingfield. Burial will follow at the Anderson Family Cemetery, at 869 Grace Run Road, Winchester. Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 5:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org. To sign our online guestbook, go to www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com