Dorothy Grooms age 93 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Adams County Manor. Mrs. Grooms was born March 1, 1924 the daughter of the late Harley and Flora (Pollard) Young in Lynx, Ohio. Survivors include her two daughters Nancy Williams and Buck of West Union, OH; Chriss Riggs and Randy of West Union, OH; one son Edwin Grooms and Candy of West Union, OH; two brothers John Hamer Young and Judy of West Union, OH; Dink Young of West Union, OH; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Wednesday December 6, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. at the West Union Cemetery under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Clarence Abbott officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 – 12:00 the day of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Hope or the Satterfield Chapel Church.