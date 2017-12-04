Anna J Grooms

Anna Jean Grooms age 87 years of Lynx, Ohio died Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Christ Hospital. Mrs. Grooms was born on August 18, 1930 the daughter of the late Estell and Beatrice (Campton) Johnson in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William G. Grooms Sr. and great-granddaughter Paislee Dickens. Survivors include her daughter Cheryl Simpson of Cincinnati, Ohio; son Bill Grooms and Catherine of Lynx, Ohio; brother Ray Johnson and Judy of Cedar Mills, Ohio; three sisters Nell Fizer of Blue Creek, Ohio; Phyllis Spires of West Union, Ohio; Ellen Hanna and Paul of Milford, Ohio; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Scotty Grooms officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of service. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Grooms online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.