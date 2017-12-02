Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October
Lady Devils JV triumph in opener

Written by Peoples Defender
Using one arm to fend off a Miami Trace defender, North Adams’ Marah Call (12) brings the ball towards the front court in action from last Saturday night’s JV girls game, won by the Lady Devils 35-23.

By Mark Carpenter – 

The 2017-18 season got off to a successful start for Coach Tony Williams and his North Adams Lady Devils JV basketball squad on Saturday night as they opened their regular season with a 35-23 win over the visiting Miami Trace Lady Panthers.
The Lady Devils jumped to an early lead and never looked back, getting a big effort in the opening period from sophomore point guard Mary Sonner, who will be splitting time this season between the JV and varsity squads. Sonner racked up 10 first quarter points, including a long three-pointer at the buzzer that gave the home team a 16-2 advantage after the first six minutes.
With two second quarter baskets by Faith Howell, North Adams held on to that same margin, taking a 22-8 advantage to the intermission. After the break, it was a five-point third period from Alaina Eiterman combined with another bucket from Howell that kept the Lady Devils in front 29-10 after three.
The Lady Panthers made a small run in the final six minutes, but had already dug a hole too deep to overcome. A three-pointer by Carolyn Shupert helped put the finishing touches on a 35-23 win for the North Adams girls.
Sonner’s 10 points led the Lady Devils in the win, followed by Howell with 8 and Eiterman with 7. Cortney Brown hauled down 7 rebounds to lead the team, with Eiterman grabbing 6. Wylie Shipley contributed 3 steals, with Karissa Buttelwerth dishing out 3 assists.
Gracey Steward led Miami Trace with 10 points.
“I was pleased with our intensity from the start,” said Coach Williams. “We did a nice job of getting the ball out in transition and our post players worked hard inside all night getting good position and rebounding on both ends. We need to continue to work on finishing plays inside and being able to run our halfcourt offense consistently.”

Miami Trace
2 6 2 13 –23
North Adams
16 6 7 6 –35

M. Trace (23): Barton 1 0-0 2, Bloom 1 0-0 2, Little 1 1-2 3, Wood 2 2-2 6, Steward 2 5-6 10, Team 7 8-10 23.
N. Adams (35): Sonner 4 0-1 10, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Buttelwerth 1 0-0 2, Call 0 1-2 1, Eiterman 1 5-6 7, Brown 0 2-2 2, Howell 4 0-0 8, Shupert 1 0-0 3, Team 12 8-11 35.
Three-Point Goals:
M. Trace (1): Steward 1
N. Adams (3): Sonner 2, Shupert 1

