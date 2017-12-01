Janet A. Pedicord, age 89, died on November 28, 2017 at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio. Born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Ross and Helen Earnhart. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald H. Pedicord, daughter Kathy, brother Don Earnhart, and sister Doris Floyd. She is survived by her son Scott Pedicord and daughter Gayle Ingram; 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Stivers High School she married her high school sweetheart when he returned from World War II and was by his side for 67 years. Together they raised their children with a wonderful sense of humor and had adventures while boating, camping, farming, hiking, hunting, and fishing. They moved to Adams County in 1976 where they fell in love with what she described as “God’s Country”. They owned three farms, raised cattle, made many friends and thoroughly loved life. Following her husband’s death in 2015 she moved back to Montgomery County to be closer to family. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont Chapel. Burial will be held at Dayton Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Fund. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com