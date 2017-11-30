Nettie R Fleshman

Nettie Ruth Fleshman age 83 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Fleshman was born September 02, 1934 the daughter of the late James L. & Sarah (Shonkweiler) Smith in Sciotoville, Ohio. Survivors include her husband Joe Fleshman Sr. of Peebles, OH; one son Joe Fleshman of West Union, OH; three daughters Lisa Toncary of Tennessee; Darla Rothwell of West Union, OH; Crystal Setty of Peebles, OH; two brothers Bob Smith of Lorain, OH; James Smith of Venezuela; three sisters Betty Fields of Cole Grove, OH; Mary Ockerman of Sciotoville, OH; Barbra Ockerman of New Carlisle, OH; nine grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 4, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Fleshman’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com