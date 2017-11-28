Thomas J. Reed, 67 years, of Peebles, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017, in the Locust Grove Community of Peebles, Ohio. Tom was born in Locust Grove, Ohio, on March 12, 1950, the son of the late Harry Reed and Mary Seaman Reed. Tom was the owner and operator of Reed’s Service Station and Tire Shop, for over forty years. Tom also worked as an elementary teacher for the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District, as well as serving as a School Board member of the Ohio Valley School District and as a Franklin Township Trustee. Tom attended the Locust Grove Faith Community Church.

Tom was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Newman Reed, whom he married on August 22, 1970; his mother, Mary Reed, of the Locust Grove Community; and his son, Todd Reed, of Hillsboro. Tom is also survived by two brothers, Phil (Bonnie) Reed and Dick (Mitzi) Reed, both of Peebles; and three sisters, Rosemary (Art) Myers, of Sandusky, Ohio; Beverly (Tim) Carroll, of Hillsboro; and Barbara (Dean) Economous, of Salem, Ohio. Tom will be mourned by his four grandchildren, Chase, Cameron, Cade, and Cash.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 1, 2017, at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church, in Locust Grove. The ceremony will be officiated by Gary Brown. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 5:00 until 8:00 Thursday evening, at the church. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com