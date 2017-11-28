TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen
TAG students are winners at Invention Convention

Pictured are the Invention Convention Winners: Front row, from left, Fourth Graders: First Place- Dalton Pence, School Activity Clothing Planner; Second Place- Beau Hesler, Slumber Strap; Third Place- Xander Beam, 3M (Marvelous Meticulous Marker); Middle row, from left, Fifth Graders: First Place- Alanna Mays, Veggie Pocket; Second Place- Isabella Crum, Ceiling Sanitizer; Third Place- Aaron McGraw, Smear Clear; and Monica Pence, TAG Teacher; Back row, from left, Sixth Graders: First Place- Cody Hesler, Burr-Be-Gone; Second Place- Brandt Seaman, Wunder-Vu; and Third Place- David Raines, Fast Fill No Spill Feeders.

 

The inventing process gives children hands-on experience in applying and synthesizing knowledge from multiple sources and provides real-life experience! Students use the scientific process as they invent by observing, collecting data, organizing, generalizing, predicting, revising and applying laws and theories.
Students also utilize the skills of creativity, innovation, critical thinking, problem solving and communication.
Inventing naturally integrates the curriculum which gives purpose and meaning to learning. Children combine science, language arts, social studies, technology skills, art, math and more, depending on the type of problem they are trying to solve.
The Adams County/Ohio Valley fourth, fifth and sixth grade TAG students recently culminated an extended study of inventions by creating their own inventions and presenting their ideas.
The students were judged by teams of judges and their projects were on display for the public. The students with the highest scores were awarded first, second and third place at each grade level and recognized for their achievement by the Invention Convention on Nov. 14.

