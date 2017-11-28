Senior Profile: Austin Stamper

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Austin Stamper
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Jim and Jenny Stamper
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Playing frisbee before and after practice
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bus rides home
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Witnessing the legend, Ethan Pennywitt, break the high school cross-country record
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jason Aldean
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Alaska
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Lone Survivor”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Walking Dead, Animal
Kingdom
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Subway
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Nobody, I like my life
FUTURE PLANS:
Enlisting in the Marines as an MP (Military Police)