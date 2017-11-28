Senior Profile: Austin Stamper

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Austin Stamper

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Jim and Jenny Stamper

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Playing frisbee before and after practice

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bus rides home

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Witnessing the legend, Ethan Pennywitt, break the high school cross-country record

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Jason Aldean

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Alaska

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Lone Survivor”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Walking Dead, Animal

Kingdom

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Subway

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Nobody, I like my life

FUTURE PLANS:

Enlisting in the Marines as an MP (Military Police)