Senior Profile: Sianna Mills

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Sianna Mills

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Silas and Emilee Mills,

Sarah Daley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Volleyball,

Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Becoming a family with my

teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Fouling out and losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Swishing a “3” when Coach J.R. always tells me to stay in the paint

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Anything early 2000’s

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Pitch Perfect”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Criminal Minds, Friends,

Supernatural

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading or playing music

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Montgomery Inn

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

No one at all

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college, major in Journalism, and become an Editor/Publisher