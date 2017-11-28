Senior Profile: Sianna Mills

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Sianna Mills
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Silas and Emilee Mills,
Sarah Daley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball,
Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Becoming a family with my
teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Fouling out and losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Swishing a “3” when Coach J.R. always tells me to stay in the paint
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Anything early 2000’s
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Pitch Perfect”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Criminal Minds, Friends,
Supernatural
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading or playing music
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Montgomery Inn
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
No one at all
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college, major in Journalism, and become an Editor/Publisher