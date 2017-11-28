North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year

By Mark Carpenter –

Many of us already know that North Adams Athletic Director Tony Williams is on of the best in the business and recently the Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA) confirmed what we already knew.

At the recent OIAAA State Conference in Columbus, Williams was honored as the Southeast District Athletic Administrator of the Year. Williams was nominated by a fellow Athletic Director and then the award is voted on by all of the Southeast District Athletic Directors who are members of the Southeast Ohio Interscholastic Administrators Association.

“it was a very humbling experience to even be nominated for the award and then to have your peers select you for the award, it is truly an honor,” said Williams. “The award is a reflection of how others in our area view North Adams athletics as a whole. The recognition goes to all the coaches, booster officers, administrators, parents, community members, and student athletes who all help to make North Adams such a success.”

“I’m very fortunate to have a great support system all around including my wonderful wife Lyndsey, who is so understanding with my schedule and provides me with a tremendous amount of support. I am truly a lucky man.”

“I greatly appreciate the recognition from my peers,” Williams continued. “I am excited that others from across the state have a chance to see and hear about the success we have in our area.”