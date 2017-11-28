Michael L. Chamblin, age 70, of Springboro, Ohio, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 at the Quaker Heights Rehab Unit after a 16-month battle with cancer caused from Agent Orange.

He was born in West Union, Ohio on June 17, 1947 to Ferlin and Hazel (Robinson) Chamblin. Michael served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with General Motors Truck and Bus for 38 years and retired in 2006. Michael was an avid juke box collector and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ferlin O. Chamblin, mother, Hazel Chamblin, sisters, Carol Louise Chamblin and Patsy McRoberts, brother, Jerry Chamblin, sister, Ann Gilmore, and father-in-law, Milford (June) Kirker.

Michael is survived by the love of his life of 49 years, Carolyn (Kirker) Chamblin; son, Eric Chamblin; daughter, Michele (Jason) Seward; grandchildren, Michael Chamblin, Oliver and, Jackson Seward; three brothers, John, David (Emma), and George Chamblin; brother-in-law, Jerry (Bev) Kirker; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Hayslip.

Funeral services are at 1 p.m on Saturday Dec. 2, 2017 at the Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, in Franklin, Ohio. Burial will be in the Miami Valley Memory Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 5- 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff of Quaker Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clearcreek Fire District and Hospice of Miami Valley.