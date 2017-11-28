Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher
Michael L Chamblin

Michael L. Chamblin, age 70, of Springboro, Ohio, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 at the Quaker Heights Rehab Unit after a 16-month battle with cancer caused from Agent Orange.
He was born in West Union, Ohio on June 17, 1947 to Ferlin and Hazel (Robinson) Chamblin. Michael served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with General Motors Truck and Bus for 38 years and retired in 2006. Michael was an avid juke box collector and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ferlin O. Chamblin, mother, Hazel Chamblin, sisters, Carol Louise Chamblin and Patsy McRoberts, brother, Jerry Chamblin, sister, Ann Gilmore, and father-in-law, Milford (June) Kirker.
Michael is survived by the love of his life of 49 years, Carolyn (Kirker) Chamblin; son, Eric Chamblin; daughter, Michele (Jason) Seward; grandchildren, Michael Chamblin, Oliver and, Jackson Seward; three brothers, John, David (Emma), and George Chamblin; brother-in-law, Jerry (Bev) Kirker; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Hayslip.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m on Saturday Dec. 2, 2017 at the Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, in Franklin, Ohio. Burial will be in the Miami Valley Memory Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 5- 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff of Quaker Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clearcreek Fire District and Hospice of Miami Valley.

