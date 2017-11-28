A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips
A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach

One of the volunteers at the Adams County Dog Pound, left, and Deputy Dog Warden Donnie Swayne, right, with one of the dogs that has been rescued and can now be adopted.

 

Pound always looking for volunteers – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Deputy Dog Warden Donnie Swayne wants residents of Adams County to know that the county dog pound is not what it used to be.
“The pound used to have a bad reputation because of its euthanizing practices,” says Swayne. “A lot of people think the county pound is still running the way it was 20 years ago, but that’s not the case.”
The agency’s euthanization rate was extensive and adoptions were non- existent, according to Swayne, who says most of the strays and lost dogs currently picked up by the Dog Warden’s office are adopted out.
Ohio law requires that the pound hold a stray or lost dog for 72 hours to give the owners time to claim their pet. If no one claims the animal, a photo is posted on the Petfinder web page.
In addition to putting the dogs on Petfinder, the pound also works with the SPCA in southeast Ohio to find them homes.
“They’ll take 15 to 20 dogs at a time,” says Swayne. “But their criteria is strict – the dogs have to be less than three years-old, and they won’t take pit bulls – they only want adoptable dogs.”
Swayne said the pound has had 394 dogs so far this year – 285 were picked up by the dog warden and 109 were brought in.
“We gave 46 dogs back to their owners, we adopted out 122 here at the pound, and the rest were sent to rescues,” he says. “So, 377 dogs actually went back home, or were adopted, or rescued.”
The price of adoption, including tags, adoption fees, a five-way vaccine, and worming – $35.
The pound is a county agency under the authority of the Board of Commissioners. The Dog Warden is charged with picking up strays and making sure that dogs across the county are properly tagged.
Swayne says that the pound keeps the dogs for a long time and will only euthanize animals that have bitten people or are vicious towards people.
“We can’t adopt them out because of the potential liability to the county,” he says. “Every dog gets a chance – we’ve picked up dogs that were vicious in the beginning, but once they get in here and they’re being taken care of, and being treated the way they should be treated, their viciousness goes away.”
While the majority of dogs picked up by the Dog Warden are mixed breeds, Swayne says they also bring in several pit bulls each year.
“We don’t take pit bulls that are owner-surrendered because it’s hard for us to adopt them out,” he says. “People just get tired of them, or they move to a place where they can’t have pets, they might give the dog to a friend, but the next thing you know their neighbors are calling to report a dog running at large.”
Bringing in dogs that are not adoptable can inevitably lead to overcrowded conditions.
“We do not euthanize for overcrowding,” says Swayne. “When we reach full capacity, we have to turn to other agencies for assistance.”
The pound houses 28 dogs in both outdoor and indoor kennels. During cold weather all the animals are brought indoors, a situation that usually results in overcrowding.
“We’d like to see the outdoor kennels under roof some day,” says Swayne. “That would help with overcrowding during the winter months.
Whether they’re kept inside or out, each day the dogs get to spend supervised time outside running in the kennel’s wide, fenced-in yard.
“We try to let them out once a day,” says Swayne. “If a dog does escape out of its kennel, it’s not going anywhere because of the fence.”
However, there have been exceptions.
“We had two beagles escape on a Saturday night,” he says. “We chased them but couldn’t catch them, and the next morning, just as we finished feeding and cleaning up, here they came – I guess they figured out they were treated better here than they were out on their own.”
Unlike most government offices, the pound is a financially self-sustaining agency.
“In the past, the Commissioners had to take money from the general fund to put into the dog pound to sustain it throughout the year,” says Swayne. “But, last year they didn’t have to put any money into the kennel because tag sells and adoptions sustained our budget, and this year it’s going to do the same thing.”
Despite being in the black financially, Swayne says the agency is desperate for volunteer workers.
“We’re always looking for volunteers – we’d love to have people that come every week,” he says. “It’s not just always about cleaning the kennels, it’s also about getting the dogs out and walking them, taking pictures to put on Petfinder, answering the phone, and spreading the word that we have dogs here that are adoptable.”
Anyone interested in volunteering at the pound can fill out an application which must first be approved by the County Commissioner’s office.

