Shirley Anne Stiffler, age 79 from West Union passed away on November 21, 2017, when the Lord wrapped his arms around her and took her home. Shirley was born on April 27th, 1938 in Springfield Ohio.

Shirley is survived by 4 children, Kathy (Ryan) Davis, Chuck Stiffler, Michael Stiffler, and Christina (Luke) Stevenson. 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren that she loved very much.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.