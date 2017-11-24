Sharon G Wright

Sharon Gayle Wright age 69 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Wright was born January 22, 1948 the daughter of the late Donnie and Thelma (Benton) Patrick in Cannel City, Kentucky. Besides her parents Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her brother Andy Patrick; granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Motts; and special aunt and uncle Flora and Ronald Perkins. Survivors include her husband Ermal Dean Wright of West Union, OH; daughter Deanna (Wright) Motts of West Union, OH; grandson John Motts; and special friends Jean Ann Guthrie of West Union, OH; Annette Grooms of West Union, OH; Betty Grooms of West Union, OH; Rita and Lonnie McGuire of West Liberty, KY. Funeral services will be held Sunday November 26, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with David Wirth officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from Noon to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the West Union First Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Wright’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com