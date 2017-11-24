Lottie J Meade

Lottie Jo Meade age 90 years of Seaman, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Adams County Manor. Mrs. Meade was born April 20, 1927 the daughter of the late J.R. and Allie J. (Brummett) Weyand in Letcher County, Kentucky. Besides her parents Mrs. Meade was preceded in death by her husband Denton Meade and grandson Nathan Daniel Meade. She is survived by six children; Karyn and Lonnie Evans of Leesburg, OH; Jim and Patti Meade of Greenville, OH; Mike and Lestel Meade of Ft. Collins, CO; Ed and Kathy Meade of Peebles, OH; Linda Meade of Adrian, MI; and Rob and Christa Meade of Seaman, OH; one sister Margaret Hopkins of Centerville, OH; sister-in- law Lorayne Armstrong of Lorain, OH; seventeen grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren, one great-great- grandson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman Ohio under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Gene Tolle officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church. Memorials can be made to the Southern State Community College Foundation. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Meade’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com