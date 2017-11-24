Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory
Obituaries

Lottie J Meade

About

Written by Peoples Defender

Lottie Jo Meade age 90 years of Seaman, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Adams County Manor. Mrs. Meade was born April 20, 1927 the daughter of the late J.R. and Allie J. (Brummett) Weyand in Letcher County, Kentucky. Besides her parents Mrs. Meade was preceded in death by her husband Denton Meade and grandson Nathan Daniel Meade. She is survived by six children; Karyn and Lonnie Evans of Leesburg, OH; Jim and Patti Meade of Greenville, OH; Mike and Lestel Meade of Ft. Collins, CO; Ed and Kathy Meade of Peebles, OH; Linda Meade of Adrian, MI; and Rob and Christa Meade of Seaman, OH; one sister Margaret Hopkins of Centerville, OH; sister-in- law Lorayne Armstrong of Lorain, OH; seventeen grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren, one great-great- grandson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman Ohio under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Gene Tolle officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church. Memorials can be made to the Southern State Community College Foundation. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Meade’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

