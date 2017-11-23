June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins
June R Williams

June Rose Williams, age 69 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Williams had worked at US Shoe in Cincinnati, Ohio and Ripley, Ohio and later retired as Manager of the United Dairy Farmers Store in Georgetown, Ohio. She was born June 16, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy William and Ethel Naomi (Wright) Bohl.

She was also preceded in death by one sister – Beatrice Davis. Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband of fifty years – Darrell Williams, whom she married October 28, 1967; three sons – David Anthony Williams and wife Brenda of Peebles, Ohio, Kelly Williams and wife Jessica of Loveland, Ohio and Jeff Liming and wife Kellie of Winchester, Ohio; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters – Patricia Smith of Batavia, Ohio and Connie Knox and husband Jay of Georgetown, Ohio; four brothers – Sterling Bohl and wife Angela of Dayton, Ohio, Clyde Bohl and wife Cindy of West Moreland, New York, Danny Bohl and wife Debbie of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Roy Bohl and wife Sue of Billerica, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Garrell Florence will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

