News

Small Business Saturday in Adams County

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

 

Event encourages residents to shop local for the holidays – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Dreaming of finding Black Friday discounts? Why spend hours in line when you can help local businesses grow by participating Nov. 25 in Small Business Saturday (SBS)?
On Small Business Saturday, retailers nationwide will open their doors to shoppers looking for locally made, handcrafted items or other merchandise offered by artisans, entrepreneurs and area shops.
SBS focuses on supporting and helping local entrepreneurs and merchants keep their brick-and-mortar businesses alive while offering shoppers an alternative to big-box stores and online retail giants.
“People around here really do support Small Business Saturday,” says Shawn Vogler, owner of the Adams County Florist shop. “It’s important because it encourages people to buy local – after all if you can buy it here that means the money stays here in our county.”
The following small businesses from across Adams County will participate in this year’s Small Business Saturday.
The Greene Beanery located at 25675 St. Rt. 41 in Peebles is offering gift cards and a variety of gift baskets available to fit any budget.
In addition to holiday floral displays, the Seaman Flower Shoppe and Gift Annex located at 17435 St. Rte. 247 offers unique one of a kind decorations, stocking stuffers, gift ideas, and five spacious rooms of primitive, country, and traditional décor for Christmas shoppers to roam through.
The Family Indulgence Salon, located at 108 W. Mulberry Street in West Union, is offering a $5 off $25 deal.
The Adams County Florist at 203 West Main Street, West Union, will offer discounts from 9 a.m. until the Christmas tree lighting on the Courthouse Square. For an additional discount, mention their Defender ad.
The West Union Flower Shop at 302 West Main Street, West Union is offering a wide range of discounted holiday décor for home and office.
Make a Friend Gift Shop at 123 W. Main Street in West Union, across from the courthouse, is offering $5 off every $25 spent.
Holsinger’s Monument and Rock Engraving, at 110 N. Manchester Street in West Union, is offering gift cards throughout the holiday season.
Blake Pharmacy in West Union, Manchester, and Peebles is prepared to meet your Christmas shopping needs.
Rod’s Rent A Car in West Union (937-544-4106) and Jolly’s Auto Sales at 601 E. Main Street, West Union are geared up to meet shoppers’ transportation needs.
Yesteryear’s Home Primitives at 100 Eckmansville Road, west of West Union is offering 10 percent off non-sale items with a coupon that can be found in their ad on page 2 of today’s edition.
For upcoming auctions featuring Sam Bolender Auction Service, visit auctionzip.com#7367, and Sam Bolender Construction at (937) 725-5076 for your building needs.

