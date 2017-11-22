Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season
Seas reflects on second state tournament experience

In his final high school race, Peebles senior Matt Seas placed 29th in the OHSAA State Cross-Country Meet, out of 183 runners.

By Mark Carpenter – 

For the second consecutive year, Peebles senior Matt Seas was a participant in the OHSAA Division III Boys State Cross-Country Meet. After placing 20th in last year’s state meet, Seas earned a return to state by placing 14th in the Division III regional meet, held on Oct. 28 at Pickerington North High School.
As expected, the state meet provided some tough competition and Seas slipped a bit in 2017, falling to 29th place in the state meet, clocking a time of 16:39, compared to 16:24 last year at state.
With a certain college career in front of him, Seas critically assessed his own performance in the state meet in an email to the Defender.
“Overall, I was very disappointed with how the race went both because of my time and placing,” said the Peebles senior runner. “A 16:39 and 29th place is anything but appealing. Going into the race, I was very optimistic. The course seemed fine, despite having some muddy spots, but I think that was deceiving. Generally, the times all the way across were slow so I now know the mud was a bigger factor than I initially thought it would be.”
“From the gun, I have to say that I was not feeling the freshest,” continued Seas. “In the first 800 meters of the race, I was within the top 20 runners and that was a good start because I knew I didn’t want to be too bunched up. I reached the first 1600 meters at 5 minutes, which may have been too fast given the conditions. At that point, I was 11th in the race and over the next mile, I wanted to hang on to the second group of guys, because there were three front-runners well ahead of everyone. I managed to hang on and stayed in 11th until the 3200 meter mark, but there was little separation by anyone in the second pack.”
“In my mind at this part of the race, I was thinking ‘so far, so good’ though I had hoped for a better time. It was obvious that the times would not be there for pretty much everyone. In the first part of the last mile, fourth place was right in front of me but with about 900 meters to go, but I just did not have anything to respond with and got left by that second group and eventually I was passed by 18 runners.”
“I think my high expectations going in made me run a not very intelligent race,” concluded Seas. “If I had to do it over, I would run the first and second miles much smarter and try to respond better in the third mile.”

