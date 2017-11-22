Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship
Columns, Opinion, Sports

Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

 

By Mark Carpenter – 

By the time many of you read this, you will have either already had a Thanksgiving dinner or may be preparing for your feast, and likely will have your television set tuned to some football action. I associate two events with Thanksgiving (other than food), the Macy’s Parade and NFL football.
Many of you may not know that the first Thanksgiving football game was played in 1876, but that was a college game between Yale and Princeton. We have certainly come a long way to the grand holiday productions that we have now. You may have noticed that every Thanksgiving included home games for two teams-the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys. The story for the Lions is mush more interesting than that of the Cowboys, who kind of just horned in on the party.
Professional football was in its infancy in the 1920’s and attendance was struggling on Sunday afternoons, mostly because there was no such thing as a weekend then for most people, they worked seven days a week just to get by. The owner of the Lions, a fellow named George Richards, came up with the idea of playing a game on Thanksgiving Day, with the hope that since it was a day that people got off from work, they could be enticed to attend a pro football game. Richards negotiated a contract to get the game televised and the rest as they say, is history, and the Lions will kick off the action on this year’s Thanksgiving Day.
Those of you who know your history will know that the games were disrupted when President Franklin Roosevelt made the controversial change of the Thanksgiving date in 1939 to attempt to boost a sagging economy. (Might want to thank him for Black Friday.) Half of the state recognized Roosevelt’s plan and half didn’t, leading to only the Eagles and Squealers playing on Thanksgiving and then no Thanksgiving games at all during the country’s involvement in World War II.
After the Cowboys jumped in the fray in 1966 and got a guarantee from the NFL for an annual Thanksgiving game (before Jerry Jones ruled the roost), the package was set and Cowboys fans were happy.
There have been some memorable performances on Thanksgiving Day, remembered by those who were not in an alcohol or tryptophan-induced stupor. How about some guy named O.J. rushing for 273 yards in 1976? Remember the 1989 Bounty Bowl where the Eagles placed a bounty on the Cowboys’ kicker? How about 1993 when the Cowboys’ Leon Lett tried to dive on a blocked kick in the snow and cost his team the game? There was the famous overtime coin toss snafu in 1998 when the Squealers’ Jerome Bettis tried to call both heads and tails at the same time and of course, who could forget the infamous “Butt fumble” of 2012.
Luckily for Bengals fans, the orange and black have only bee invited to play on Thanksgiving Day one time, that in 2010 and it was what you might expect, a 26-10 loss to the Jets, where the Bengals led 7-3 at halftime and then were outscored 23-3 in the second half. Stop me if you have heard that before. The Bengals’ leading rusher in the game was Cedric Benson with 41 yards and quarterback Carson Palmer threw for a grand total of 135 yards with two interceptions. The only Cincinnati touchdown of the day belonged to receiver Jordan Shipley.
When I was growing up in Ripley, the youngsters in town looked forward to another Thanksgiving night tradition, deemed the “Turkey Bowl”, where under the lights at the baseball field, which was within walking distance of my house, a group of men who may or may not have indulged in a bit more than turkey that day, battled to see who could break the most bones and give the most business to Hayswood Hospital in Maysville.
It is my understanding that on Thursday, West Union will be hosting their own traditional “Turkey Bowl.” Now, this game is just two-hand touch and is played on the old baseball field near the Defender office. If you have some extra time on Thursday, you certainly will want to check out the annual quarterbacking heroics of “Galloping” Joe Kramer. That is, if you have the energy to pull yourself off the couch by that time, I’m guessing I won’t, so the exploits of Mr. Kramer and his troops will once again become myth or legend and stories to be told at Thanksgivings to come.
Enjoy your day and a Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at the Defender!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved