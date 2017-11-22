Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer

By Mark Carpenter –

Another postseason honor came the way of the North Adams Lady Devils soccer program recently as Assistant Coach Morgan Hendrickson was honored as the 2017 Southeast District Division III Assistant Coach of the Year.

Hendrickson just completed her second year as the assistant to Lady Devils’ head coach Dave D’Avignon, after being a member of D’Avignon’s North Adams soccer squads in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

She was the team’s co-captain in 2011 and went on to Northern Kentucky University, where she graduated in 2016, and now teaches special needs students at Hamersville Elementary.

“She has grown up as a ‘soccer field rat’,” says Coach D’Avignon. “Her family has always been around the game and her mother still runs the North Adams SAY Soccer program.”

D’Avignon has announced that the 2018 season will be his final season as a head coach and Hendrickson could very well be in line to move up the ladder to the head coaching position for 2019.

“Morgan is terrific with the players, she knows her stuff, and the girls love her,” adds Coach D’Avignon.

D’Avignon was the one who nominated Hendrickson for the award and the winner is chosen by a vote of the Southeast District coaches, who chose Hendrickson out of five nominees.