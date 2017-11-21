#SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell
By Mark Carpenter – 

One of the most special things about Adams County is how a community reacts when one of their own is in need.  That took place once again in recent weeks and to make it even more special, it was spearheaded by a group of high school student/athletes.
It has been a tough go recently for eight-year old Sawyer Allen, a student at North Adams Elementary.  When teachers and staff noticed him limping at school, his family took him to see a doctor and he was eventually diagnosed with Legg-Calve-Perthes disease, a childhood condition that affects the hip, where the thighbone and pelvis meet in a ball-and-socket joint.  The blood supply to the ball part of the hip joint is temporarily interrupted and without that blood flow, the bone begins to die and is susceptible to break more easily.
The solution that doctors came up with for Sawyer was surgery followed  by a body cast and then another surgery six weeks later followed by a cast that stretched from his legs all the way up to the top of his chest, which of course also confined him to a wheelchair, wearing the casts for 12 weeks total.
Jo Davis, who is the wife of North Adams varsity girls basketball coach Rob Davis, often volunteers at NAES and she, along with the members of the Lady Devils high school basketball program, came up with the idea of selling t-shirts to assist Sawyer’s family with expenses.  Young Sawyer is a big fan of superheroes so the shirts had the Superman emblem on the front and #SawyerStrong on the back.  The idea snowballed and hundreds of shirts were sold, enough to raise $800 for the family.
During the Nov. 17 SHAC Girls Preview at North Adams, a check presentation was made to Sawyer (see above photo), and very unselfishly, Sawyer had decided that he would donate the money to Children’s Hospital. All of the North Adams players and coaches and many fans were decked out in the #SawyerStrong shirts at the Preview, showing their support for a community member in  need.
“Sawyer is a pretty special kid going through all that he’s been through,” said Coach Davis.  “He’s always got a smile on his face and he’s the real superhero.”
“The community is great around here and we try to teach our girls that when you have a chance to go out and help somebody, you do it.  It’s more than just basketball, but there’s more to life than basketball and when you can come together and do something like this for an eight-year old or an elderly person, it’s humbling.”
“The girls went out to visit him after school today,” Davis continued.  “He knows them all by name and it put a big smile on his face.  It was great to see him out at the Preview Night.”
For now, the story has a happy ending.  On Monday, Nov. 20, Sawyer had the cast removed and everyone wishes him a speedy and full recovery.

