Richard A Graham

Richard Alan Graham, infant son of Alyssa Wiles and R. Austin Graham, of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at their home.

In addition to his parents, Richard is survived by two sisters, Gracie Mae and Rosalinda Jasmin Graham; maternal grandparents, Pam and Richard Wiles, of Georgetown, Ohio; and paternal grandparents, H. Richard and Myria Graham, Jr., of Peebles, and Heather Gorman, of West Union. Richard is also survived by his maternal great-grandparents Raymond and Sheila Simonson, of Manchester; and Richard and Nancy Wiles, of Decatur; as well as his paternal great-grandparents, Harold R. Graham, Sr., of Seaman; Theda Graham, of Peebles; and Henry and Donna Edmisten, of Seaman.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 24, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects from 12:00 until the time of the services, on Friday, November 24, at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit our website at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com