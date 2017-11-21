Billy L Smalley

Billy Lee Smalley, 83 years, of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at his residence. Billy was born in Peebles, Ohio, on March 2, 1934, the son of the late Everett Smalley and Hannah Johnson Smalley. Billy was a member of the Peebles Masonic Lodge, #582, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 575, of Portsmouth Ohio. Billy was also the owner/operator of the Mineral Springs Lake/Farm Resort, outside of Peebles.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Y. Newman Smalley, who passed in 2016. He is survived by three sons, Tim (Loma) Smalley, Tucker (Kathy) Smalley, and Toby (Joyce) Smalley, all of Peebles; and his daughter, Tonya (Larry) Swayne, of Peebles. He is also survived by two brothers, Larry Smalley and Winston Smalley, and a sister, Naomi (Jody) Adkins, all of Peebles. Billy will be mourned by his nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the family’s convenience, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Judy Van Hoy, and Norman and Charlene Lawrence. Family and friends may contact Mineral Springs Lake/Farm Resort for more information, at 937-587-3132. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com